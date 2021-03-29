Eden Empire Completes First Tranche Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eden Empire Inc. (CSE: EDEN) (the "Company" or "Eden Empire") is pleased to announce that it has
closed the first tranche of its previously announced $1,000,000 private placement. The first tranche consisted of 4,875,333 units (“Units”) for gross proceeds of $585,040 (the
“First Tranche Private Placement”).
Each Unit consists of one common share at a price of $0.12 per share and one common share purchase warrant (the “Warrant”) exercisable at $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance (the “Warrant Expiry Date”). If the daily volume weighted average price of the Company’s common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) is $0.40 per share or greater for any ten consecutive trading days during the period where the Warrants are outstanding, the Company may, by written notice to the holder or by issuing a news release, accelerate the Warrant Expiry Date of the Warrants to be 30 days following the date of such notice or news release.
In connection with the First Tranche Private Placement, the Company paid an aggregate cash finder’s fee of $19,980 and issued 166,500 Warrants to Haywood Securities Inc. and Leede Jones Gable Inc.. All securities issued in connection with the First Tranche Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws.
Corporate Update
The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement (the “Debt Settlement”) with an arm’s length service provider of the Company to settle certain outstanding invoices in the aggregate amount of CAD$120,000 (the “Outstanding Amount”).
In full settlement and satisfaction of the Outstanding Amount, the Company has agreed to issue 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.12 per common share (the “Debt Shares”). The issuance of the Debt Shares is subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange. All Debt Shares issued in connection with the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance of the Debt Shares in accordance with applicable securities legislation.
