Eden Empire Completes First Tranche Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eden Empire Inc. (CSE: EDEN) (the "Company" or "Eden Empire") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced $1,000,000 private placement. The first tranche consisted of 4,875,333 units (“Units”) for gross proceeds of ‎$585,040‎ (the “First Tranche Private Placement”).



Each Unit consists of one common share at a price of $0.12 per share and one common share purchase warrant (the “Warrant”) exercisable at $0.20 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance (the “Warrant Expiry Date”). If the daily volume weighted average price of the Company’s common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) is $0.40 per share or greater for any ten consecutive trading days during the period where the Warrants are outstanding, the Company may, by written notice to the holder or by issuing a news release, accelerate the Warrant Expiry Date of the Warrants to be 30 days following the date of such notice or news release.