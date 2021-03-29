Boulogne-Billancourt (France), March, 29 2021 – Vallourec herein announces that, during the meetings held on March 29, 2021 and convened by the judicial administrator appointed by judgment of the Commercial court of Nanterre dated February 4, 2021 as part of the opening of the safeguard proceeding to the benefit of Vallourec SA, the financial lenders' committee and the bondholders’ general meeting approved the draft safeguard plan reflecting the agreement in principle announced on February 3, 2021, by a majority of 100% of the votes cast.

Approval of the draft safeguard plan by the financial creditors’ committee and the bondholders’ general meeting

Vallourec welcomes these approvals. The next key milestone is the Shareholders’ Meeting which will be held on April 20, 2021 and to which the resolutions required to implement the draft safeguard plan will in particular be submitted. The approval of these resolutions by the required majorities is necessary for the implementation of the financial restructuring provided for by the draft safeguard plan. It is recalled that due to the sanitary conditions, this Shareholders’ Meeting will be held in closed session.

Calendar

April 20th 2021 Shareholders’ Annual Meeting May 20th 2021 Release of first quarter results

