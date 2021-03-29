Quisitive Announces Agreement to Acquire BankCard USA

Transformative Transaction for Quisitive’s LedgerPay Payment Solutions Subsidiary



Acquisition of BankCard USA establishes Quisitive as a payment technology leader

Strong alignment with Quisitive’s Payments Solutions business plan and LedgerPay growth strategy

BankCard USA processes over US$3.0 billion of payments annually for a diverse client base and has a strong in-house sales force

LTM Revenue of US$29 million and LTM Adjusted EBITDA of US$11 million for the 12-month period ended September 30, 2020

Expected to provide meaningful synergies



TORONTO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS) a premier Microsoft Solutions Provider, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a stock purchase agreement dated March 29, 2021 (the “Agreement”) to acquire BankCard USA Merchant Services, Inc. (“BankCard”) for US$100 million in cash and the issuance of 50,000,000 common shares in the capital of Quisitive (the “Transaction”).

BankCard, an arm’s length party to Quisitive, is an established all-in-one merchant payment services provider with over US$3.0 billion of payment volume which increased 31% in 2020. BankCard USA has a seasoned payments industry management team, strong in-house sales team, deep risk management program and attractive recurring revenue model with card-not present volume representing approximately 70%. The acquisition of BankCard will serve as a growth catalyst for Quisitive’s LedgerPay payment processing and payments intelligence platform. BankCard has trailing-twelve months revenue of US$29 million and EBITDA of US$11 million as of September 30, 2020.

“The addition of BankCard USA to the Quisitive Payments Solutions family will bring our vision to life by combining a high-powered sales organization, robust risk management, and quality customer service with our innovative fintech platform, LedgerPay” said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart. “It is partnerships like these that elevate a great product to industry-wide transformation. I am proud to say that with the addition of BankCard USA, Quisitive Payments Solutions will have the team, the technology, and the strategic vision in place to redefine modern payments at scale.”