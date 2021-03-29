 
Leonovus Announces Up to $4 Million Public Offering of Units

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

OTTAWA, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonovus Inc. (TSXV:LTV) (the “Company” or “Leonovus”), is pleased to announce that it has filed and been receipted for a preliminary short form prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in all provinces of Canada (except Québec) in connection with a marketed public offering (the “Offering”) of units of the Company (“Units”) priced in the context of the market, at an indicative price of $0.68 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000. The Offering is being led by Mackie Research Capital Corporation as lead agent and sole bookrunner (the “Lead Agent”), on behalf of a syndicate of agents, including Canaccord Genuity Corp. (collectively with the Lead Agent, the “Agents”).

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (“Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at an indicative exercise price of $0.84, to be determined in the context of the market for an indicative period of 36 months following closing of the Offering.

The final pricing of each Unit, the exercise price of each Warrant, and the term of each Warrant will be determined in the context of the market prior to the filing of the final short form prospects in respect of the Offering.

The Company has granted the Agents an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) to cover over-allotments and for market stabilization purposes, exercisable in whole or in part at the sole discretion of the Agent, at any time up to 30 days from the closing of the Offering, to increase the size of the Offering by up to 15% of the number of Units (and/or the components thereof) sold pursuant to the Offering, on the same terms and conditions of the Offering.

The net proceeds raised under the Offering will be used for product development and management, sales and marketing, operating expenses, and general and administrative expenses as well as for working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

The closing of the Offering is currently expected to be on or about the week of April 26, 2021, or on such date as the Lead Agent and the Company may agree upon, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to the execution of an agency agreement and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”).

