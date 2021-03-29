Waitr and PDQ Restaurants Join Forces in New Partnership

The new agreement with PDQ is the latest addition to a growing list of national restaurants that are now available on the Waitr delivery platform. The Company has also recently completed integrations with several of the country’s top delivery management and optimization platforms – providing its restaurant partners with the opportunity to increase order accuracy, efficiency, reach and revenue.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, announced today a new partnership with PDQ restaurants. Effectively immediately, Waitr and Bite Squad will offer delivery from PDQ in select Florida markets.

PDQ is known for its award-winning fresh chicken tenders, hand-crafted chicken sandwiches, signature sauces and hand-spun shakes. And just last month, PDQ introduced a new Spicy Chicken Sandwich and Spicy Nuggets for a limited time.

In addition to providing great food, Waitr and PDQ both share the same the sense of community, being heavily involved in assisting the areas they serve. Waitr and PDQ have each been involved with the Second Harvest Food Bank. PDQ donated $20,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida last October, while Waitr worked with the Louisiana Second Harvest Food Bank in Lafayette and New Orleans on a Holiday Food Drive that resulted in the delivery of 1,200 meals to those in need and a $10,000 check from Waitr to the food bank.

“PDQ shares our values at Waitr; they understand how important it is to give back to the communities that support them,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of Waitr. “It’s this philosophy, not to mention PDQ being one of the top restaurant chains in Florida, that makes this such an exciting, symbiotic business relationship.”

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of December 31, 2020, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 700 cities.

About PDQ

Founded in 2011, award-winning PDQ - short for "People Dedicated to Quality” - offers chef-driven recipes and mindful ingredients typically found in a fine casual restaurant with the value, speed and convenience of the fast food and fast casual segment. Outback Steakhouse co-founder Bob Basham and MVP Holdings CEO Nick Reader are the two principal owners of PDQ. Beloved throughout the Southeast for its famous hand-breaded chicken tenders and signature sauces, PDQ also crafts delicious sandwiches, salads and hand-spun milkshakes fresh in store, every day. PDQ is committed to creating deep roots in its local communities and has given millions in dollars and in-kind donations to charities, schools, and organizations since its inception. On October 30, 2011, the original PDQ restaurant opened its doors in Tampa (FL) and the concept now has 58 locations in Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and South Carolina. For more information, visit www.eatPDQ.com.

