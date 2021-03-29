Activision Blizzard Appoints Company Veteran Armin Zerza as Chief Financial Officer

Thomas Tippl, Vice Chairman of Activision Blizzard, noted: “I’ve worked with Armin for more than 20 years, going back to our days at The Procter & Gamble Company. I’m supremely confident in his expertise, focus, and ability to drive shareholder value and disciplined financial performance. When I recruited Armin to become CFO of Blizzard six years ago, I expected him to one day become the CFO of the entire company. I look forward to partnering with him as he builds on the exceptional work Dennis and our team have done to build such a strong global finance function.”

Activision Blizzard (Nasdaq: ATVI) today announced the promotion of Armin Zerza to the company’s Chief Financial Officer. A deeply experienced global CFO and operations executive, Zerza currently serves as Chief Commercial Officer of Activision Blizzard and Chief Operating Officer of Blizzard Entertainment. He will assume his new role in the Company’s second fiscal quarter, following the retirement of current CFO Dennis Durkin.

Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, commented, “Armin is a leader of great accomplishment and depth who has played a central role in our company’s continued growth, record financial results, and the momentum we now have with all of our key franchises. His extensive knowledge of the financial and operational aspects of our company – balanced with a great appreciation for the need to ensure inspiration and creativity – makes him uniquely suited to serve as our next Chief Financial Officer.”

Kotick continued, “Two years ago, in a very difficult situation, Dennis stepped in again as our CFO, and his efforts and focus helped the company return to growth and established the momentum we now have as we expand our audiences, engagement, and player investment. In the decade that we have worked together, Dennis’s leadership shaped our culture, balancing the creative and financial objectives that are unique to our industry, and he has enabled a seamless transition for Armin by building a truly extraordinary financial leadership team. I am incredibly grateful for his partnership, friendship and his unwavering integrity.”

Robert Corti, Chairman of Activision Blizzard’s Audit Committee added, “Dennis is a consummate professional. He has built a superb financial team and has enabled an easy transition with ideal timing for Armin to assume responsibilities as our Chief Financial Officer. Having worked with Armin for six years I am looking forward to his drive, determination, and boundless energy being applied to his new role.”