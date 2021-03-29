SRAX REPORTS Positive Net Income for Q4 2020 and Increases Guidance

Revenue for Q4 of $4.5M up 316% year-over-year, 74% sequentially quarter-over-quarter, exceeding previous guidance.

Full-year revenue guidance increased from $17M - $18M to $23M - $25M

Sequire bookings of $4.8M and $10M for Q4 and 1Q, respectively

8 consecutive quarters of Sequire SAAS growth

Currently holding approximately $23.8M worth of publicly listed securities

183 public companies/partners have subscribed to Sequire, up 92 since our Q3 release

Sold position in TI Health (SRAXmd) for $8M

Sequire revenue to be recognized from existing contracts in 2021: $16.5M as of this release.

Second Quarter revenue guidance of $7M

BIGtoken share exchange completed. BIGtoken now listed under TICKER:FPVD

Three months ended December 31, 2020

Total Revenue was $4.5M, an increase of 316% as compared to the same period in prior year.

was $4.5M, an increase of 316% as compared to the same period in prior year. Gross Margin was 73%, as compared to 44% in the same period last year.

was 73%, as compared to 44% in the same period last year. Operating Expenses were $5.3M as compared to $4.8m in the same period last year.

were $5.3M as compared to $4.8m in the same period last year. EBITDA increase of $3M, ($739K) vs ($3.7M) in Q4 2019

increase of $3M, ($739K) vs ($3.7M) in Q4 2019 SRAX less BIGtoken Pro forma EBITDA of $255K as compared to ($500K)

of $255K as compared to ($500K) Net Income of $200K compared to Net loss of $4.4M in the same period last year.

Full Year Ended December 31, 2020

Total Revenue was $8.7M, an increase of 141% as compared to the same period in prior year.

was $8.7M, an increase of 141% as compared to the same period in prior year. Gross Margin was 70%, as compared to 53% in the same period last year.

was 70%, as compared to 53% in the same period last year. Operating Expenses were $17.7, a decrease of $2.1M, or 11% as compared to the same period last year.

were $17.7, a decrease of $2.1M, or 11% as compared to the same period last year. EBITDA was -$8.4M as compared to -$15.5M last year.

was -$8.4M as compared to -$15.5M last year. Net Income was -$14.7M compared to -$16.9M in the same period last year.

“We are making great progress with our platform and we are seeing continued adoption of the products that we are building for issuers. We had another record quarter of bookings for Sequire. In the first quarter of 2021 we have closed over $10 million in contracts. This momentum is not slowing down and we are growing the business to accommodate this demand,” said Christopher Miglino, Founder and CEO of SRAX. “Our team did an amazing job in delivering a number of cutting-edge technological improvements to the platform and they have laid the foundation for some amazing enhancements that we will bring to market throughout the rest of this year. I could not be more proud of the hard work and dedication that the team has demonstrated as our sales continue to skyrocket,” added Miglino.

Video Call:

Management will review the results on a video call, with a live question and answer session, March 29th, 2021 at 1:30 pm PT/4:30 pm ET.

To register for the live webcast and presentation, please sign up here: http://srax-earnings-call.mysequire.com

Non-GAAP Measures:

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business. For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please see the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" table in this press release.

SRAX less BIGtoken EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, changes in the fair-value of derivative and warrant liabilities and certain additional one-time charges and excluding the results from the BIGtoken carved-out entity.

About SRAX:

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words or expressions such as "anticipate," "plan," "will," "intend," "believe" or "expect" or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to increase our revenues, satisfy our obligations as they become due, report profitable operations and other risks and uncertainties as set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of SRAX and are difficult to predict. SRAX undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SRAX SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS:

For the Three Months Ended December 31, (Unaudited) Sequire BIGToken Corporate and Other Consolidated 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sequire platform revenue 2,970,000 46,000 - - - - 2,970,000 $ 46,000 Conference revenue 506,000 - - - - - 506,000 - BIGtoken revenue - - 996,000 987,000 - - 996,000 987,000 Other - - - - 52,000 55,000 52,000 55,000 Total Revenue 3,476,000 46,000 996,000 987,000 52,000 55,000 4,524,000 1,088,000 Cost of Revenue 888,000 7000 309,000 600,000 5,000 -2,000 1,202,000 605,000 Gross profit 2,588,000 39,000 687,000 387,000 47,000 57,000 3,322,000 483,000 margin % 74.5 % 84.8 % 69.0 % 39.2 % 90.4 % 103.6 % 73.4 % 44.4 % Operating expenses 1,501,000 174,000 1,444,000 2,471,000 2,394,000 2,114,000 5,339,000 4,759,000 Operating Income $ 1,087,000 -135,000 -757,000 -2,084,000 -2,347,000 -2,057,000 -2,017,000 -4,276,000 Year ended December 31, (Unaudited) Sequire BIGToken Corporate and Other Consolidated 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sequire platform revenue 5,781,000 87,000 - - - - 5,781,000 $ 87,000 Conference revenue 503,000 - - - - - 503,000 - BIGtoken revenue - - 2,140,000 3,228,000 - - 2,140,000 3,228,000 Other - - - - 223,000 268,000 223,000 268,000 Total Revenue 6,284,000 87,000 2,140,000 3,228,000 223,000 268,000 8,647,000 3,583,000 Cost of Revenue 1,783,000 7,000 800,000 1,613,000 6,000 61,000 2,589,000 1,681,000 Gross profit 4,501,000 80,000 1,340,000 1,615,000 217,000 207,000 6,058,000 1,902,000 margin % 72 % 92 % 63 % 50 % 97 % 77 % 70 % 53 % Operating expenses 3,412,000 462,000 5,933,000 10,751,000 8,310,000 8,521,000 17,655,000 19,734,000 Operating Income $ 1,089,000 -382,000 -4,593,000 -9,136,000 -8,093,000 -8,314,000 -11,597,000 -17,832,000

SRAX STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

For the Years Ended December 31, For the Three Months Ended December 31, (Unaudited) in $ 2020 2019 $ CHG % CHG 2020 2019 $ CHG % CHG REVENUE Total Revenue $ 8,647,000 $ 3,584,000 $ 5,063,000 141 % 4,522,000 1,087,000 3,435,000 316 % Cost of revenue 2,589,000 1,680,000 909,000 54 % 1,201,000 605,000 596,000 99 % GROSS PROFIT 6,058,000 1,904,000 4,154,000 218 % 3,321,000 482,000 2,839,000 589 % Gross profit margin 70 % 53 % 73 % 44 % OPERATING EXPENSES Employee related costs 7,895,000 8,656,000 (761,000 ) -9 % 2,489,000 1,926,000 563,000 29 % Marketing and selling expenses 2,675,000 2,454,000 221,000 9 % 1,044,000 252,000 792,000 314 % Platform Costs 1,667,000 1,738,000 (71,000 ) -4 % 486,000 579,000 (93,000 ) -16 % Depreciation and amortization 1,303,000 1,164,000 139,000 12 % 341,000 330,000 11,000 3 % General and administrative 4,115,000 5,750,000 (1,635,000 ) -28 % 958,000 1,681,000 (723,000 ) -43 % Total operating expenses 17,655,000 19,762,000 (2,107,000 ) -11 % 5,318,000 4,768,000 550,000 12 % LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (11,597,000 ) (17,858,000 ) 6,261,000 -35 % (1,997,000 ) (4,286,000 ) 2,289,000 -53 % Other income (expense) Financing Costs (12,150,000 ) (725,000 ) (11,425,000 ) 1576 % (6,810,000 ) (366,000 ) (6,444,000 ) 1761 % Interest income 9,000 (9,000 ) -100 % - 9,000 0 % Gain (loss) on sale of assets 7,873,000 658,000 7,215,000 1097 % 7,873,000 263,000 7,519,000 2859 % Other gain (loss) - - n/a (8,000 ) (14,000 ) 6,000 -43 % Exchange gain or loss 12,000 (12,000 ) -100 % - 354,000 0 % Gains from marketable securities 874,000 - 874,000 n/a 1,158,000 - n/a Change in fair value of derivative liabilities 321,000 1,045,000 (724,000 ) -69 % - (345,000 ) 345,000 -100 % Total other income (loss) (3,082,000 ) 999,000 (4,081,000 ) -409 % 2,213,000 (99,000 ) 2,312,000 -2335 % Loss before provision for income taxes (14,679,000 ) (16,859,000 ) 2,180,000 -13 % 216,000 (4,385,000 ) 4,601,000 -105 % Provision for income taxes (26,000 ) (26,000 ) n/a (26,000 ) - (26,000 ) n/a Net income (loss) $ (14,705,000 ) $ (16,859,000 ) 2,154,000 -13 % 190,000 $ (4,385,000 ) 4,575,000 -104 %

SRAX BALANCE SHEET

Balance Sheets (Unaudited) In dollars 31-Dec-20 31-Dec-19 ASSETS Current Assets Cash 451,000 32,000 Accounts receivable, net 2,608,000 805,000 Securities held for sale 367,000 - Prepaid expense 8,447,000 715,000 Other current assets - 306,000 Total current assets 11,873,000 1,858,000 Notes receivable 893,000 - Property and equipment, net 118,000 191,000 Goodwill 23,351,000 15,645,000 Intangible assets, net 2,409,000 1,966,000 Right-of-Use Asset 366,000 456,000 Other assets 3,000 118,000 Total Assets 39,013,000 20,234,000 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,561,000 2,442,000 Derivative liabilities - 4,397,000 Other current liabilities 8,711,000 537,000 Payroll protection loan - current portion 747,000 - OID convertible debentures - current portion 6,016,000 - Total Current Liabilities 19,035,000 7,376,000 Right-of-Use liability - long term 243,000 352,000 Payroll protection loan, less current portion 379,000 - OID convertible debentures, less current portion - Deffered Tax Liability 131,000 Total Liabilities 19,788,000 7,728,000 Stockholders' equity 19,225,000 12,506,000 Total liabilities and equity 39,013,000 20,234,000

SRAX STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For the Years Ended December 31, in dollars 2020 2019 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (6,489,000) (15,350,000) Cash Flows From Investing Activities Proceeds from the sale of securities held for sale 984,000 Proceeds from sale of SRAXmd, net - 570,000 Acquisition of LD Micro, net of cash received (697,000) (73,000) Development of software (1,205,000) (1,292,000) Other assets 32,000 Net Cash Used by Investing Activitities (886,000) (795,000) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Proceeds from OID notes payable, less issuance costs 13,268,000 Redemption of OID notes payable (6,980,000) Proceeds from issuance of short term notes payable less issaunce costs 960,000 Repayment of short term notes payable (100,000) Proceeds from payroll protection program 1,084,000 Proceeds from the issuace of notes payable 2,130,000 Repayment of notes payable (2,500,000) Proceeds from the sale of common stock units 12,197,000 Proceeds from the exercise of warrants 1,196,000 Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities 7,862,000 13,393,000 Net increase (decrease) in Cash 487,000 (2,752,000) Cash, Beginning of Period 32,000 2,784,000 Cash, End of Period $ 519,000 $ 32,000

OPERATING RESULTS SRAX LESS BIGTOKEN

Three months ended December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) CONSOLIDATED SRAX BIGTOKEN CARVE-OUT SRAX - LESS BIGTOKEN CARVE - OUT ($'s) 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 TOTAL REVENUE 4,524,000 1,088,000 994,000 986,000 3,530,000 102,000 Cost of Revenue 1,202,000 605,000 309,000 600,000 893,000 5,000 Gross Profit 3,322,000 483,000 685,000 386,000 2,637,000 97,000 Margin % 73% 44% 69% 39% 75% 95% Cash OPEX 4,062,000 4,132,000 1,680,000 3,536,000 2,382,000 596,000 EBITDA (740,000) (3,649,000) (995,000) (3,150,000) 255,000 (499,000) Non cash OPEX 1,277,000 627,000 759,000 561,000 518,000 66,000 Operating Income (2,017,000) (4,276,000) 685,000 386,000 (2,702,000) (4,662,000)

