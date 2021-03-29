 
Maxar Delivers Spacecraft Bus for NASA’s Psyche Mission

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.03.2021   

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced the delivery of the Solar Electric Propulsion (SEP) Chassis to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) for the NASA Discovery Mission, Psyche. The SEP Chassis is based on Maxar’s 1300-class platform, the world’s most trusted spacecraft, which provided NASA the opportunity to budget, design and build the historic Psyche mission on flight-proven, commercially developed hardware.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210329005715/en/

Maxar engineers prepare the Psyche spacecraft bus for transport to NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab. (Photo: Business Wire)

The NASA Psyche mission is expected to launch in August 2022 to explore an asteroid orbiting between Mars and Jupiter, which is likely made largely of metal and may be core material from an early planet. The Psyche spacecraft will travel more than 1 billion miles and arrive at the asteroid in 2026, where it will spend 21 months orbiting the 140 mile-wide asteroid, mapping it and studying its properties.

The SEP Chassis built for Psyche is Maxar’s lightest and smallest graphite 1300-class spacecraft platform, roughly the size of a small car. It is combined with a medium-sized solar array, a high-gain antenna and Maxar’s latest solar electric propulsion system. The spacecraft has been specifically designed to function in a low-power environment because of the Psyche asteroid’s distance from the sun.

“This mission is a dream come true. Maxar developed the world’s most advanced solar electric propulsion capabilities to reduce program costs and enable long-duration missions for commercial communications satellites,” said Robert Curbeam, Maxar’s Senior Vice President of Space Capture. "We are excited to leverage this technology for a NASA deep space exploration mission and see great promise for adapting it to support a range of critical government space missions in the future.”

Maxar was selected in 2017 to provide the spacecraft platform for the Psyche mission under a firm-fixed-price contract and has now delivered all hardware on schedule. The company is working for NASA JPL to support the mission’s Principal Investigator Lindy Elkins-Tanton, who is a professor at Arizona State University’s (ASU) School of Earth and Space Exploration.

ZeitTitel
12:00 Uhr
Maxar Awarded Contract to Support GEOINT Exploitation for U.S. Army and Combatant Commands
19.03.21
Maxar Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
18.03.21
Maxar Technologies Announces Sale of $400 Million of Common Stock
15.03.21
Maxar Technologies Announces Launch of Common Stock Offering
14.03.21
3 revolutionäre Aktien, die dir 2021 ein Vermögen bescheren könnten
10.03.21
Maxar Completes SPIDER Robotic Arm Critical Design Review

ZeitTitel
28.02.21
7
Zukunftsaussicht Maxar