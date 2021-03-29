 
checkAd

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business Combination with Genius Sports Group

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.03.2021, 22:15  |  68   |   |   

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE: DMYD) (“dMY II” or “Company”) announced today that that it has scheduled a special meeting of its stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to approve the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Genius Sports Group (“GSG”). The Business Combination, if approved by dMY II’s stockholders, is expected to close on or about April 20, 2021, or as soon as practicable following the Special Meeting.

The Company also announced the filing of its definitive proxy statement for the Special Meeting with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). dMY II will distribute the definitive proxy statement and proxy card to its stockholders of record as of March 12, 2021, the record date for the Special Meeting (the “Record Date”). Upon completion of the Business Combination, GSG will change its name to Genius Sports Limited (“GSL”). Following the closing, GSL’s ordinary shares and warrants are expected to trade on the NYSE under the new ticker symbols “GENI” and “GENI WS”, respectively. The Business Combination, which was announced on October 27, 2020, has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both GSG and dMY II and is subject to the approval by dMY II’s stockholders and other customary conditions.

A link to the definitive proxy statement is available under the “Investor Materials” section of dMY II’s website at https://www.dmytechnology.com/dmy-ii-investormaterials. The definitive proxy statement can also be viewed on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, filed under dMY Technology Group, Inc. II.

About Genius Sports Group

Genius Sports Group is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 500 sports organizations globally, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NBA, Premier League, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and PGA TOUR.

Genius Sports Group is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

Seite 1 von 4
dMY Technology Group II Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business Combination with Genius Sports Group dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE: DMYD) (“dMY II” or “Company”) announced today that that it has scheduled a special meeting of its stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to approve the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
QIAGEN Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for NeuMoDx Multiplex Test Expanding COVID-19 ...
Accenture to Acquire Cygni to Help Clients Accelerate Cloud First Strategies With Software ...
Humanigen Reports Positive Phase 3 Topline Results Demonstrating That Lenzilumab Improves Survival ...
P&G Aims to Improve Portrayal of “Black Life” on Screen, Expands Inclusion Efforts for Black ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against EHang Holdings ...
McAfee MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform Now Generally Available
Arcosa, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of $400 Million of Senior Notes
DraftKings and WWE Enter Historic New Deal
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer