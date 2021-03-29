dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business Combination with Genius Sports Group
dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE: DMYD) (“dMY II” or “Company”) announced today that that it has scheduled a special meeting of its stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to approve the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Genius Sports Group (“GSG”). The Business Combination, if approved by dMY II’s stockholders, is expected to close on or about April 20, 2021, or as soon as practicable following the Special Meeting.
The Company also announced the filing of its definitive proxy statement for the Special Meeting with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). dMY II will distribute the definitive proxy statement and proxy card to its stockholders of record as of March 12, 2021, the record date for the Special Meeting (the “Record Date”). Upon completion of the Business Combination, GSG will change its name to Genius Sports Limited (“GSL”). Following the closing, GSL’s ordinary shares and warrants are expected to trade on the NYSE under the new ticker symbols “GENI” and “GENI WS”, respectively. The Business Combination, which was announced on October 27, 2020, has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both GSG and dMY II and is subject to the approval by dMY II’s stockholders and other customary conditions.
A link to the definitive proxy statement is available under the “Investor Materials” section of dMY II’s website at https://www.dmytechnology.com/dmy-ii-investormaterials. The definitive proxy statement can also be viewed on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, filed under dMY Technology Group, Inc. II.
About Genius Sports Group
Genius Sports Group is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.
We are the trusted partner to over 500 sports organizations globally, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NBA, Premier League, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and PGA TOUR.
Genius Sports Group is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.
