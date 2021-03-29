dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business Combination with Genius Sports Group

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE: DMYD) (“dMY II” or “Company”) announced today that that it has scheduled a special meeting of its stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to approve the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Genius Sports Group (“GSG”). The Business Combination, if approved by dMY II’s stockholders, is expected to close on or about April 20, 2021, or as soon as practicable following the Special Meeting.

The Company also announced the filing of its definitive proxy statement for the Special Meeting with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). dMY II will distribute the definitive proxy statement and proxy card to its stockholders of record as of March 12, 2021, the record date for the Special Meeting (the “Record Date”). Upon completion of the Business Combination, GSG will change its name to Genius Sports Limited (“GSL”). Following the closing, GSL’s ordinary shares and warrants are expected to trade on the NYSE under the new ticker symbols “GENI” and “GENI WS”, respectively. The Business Combination, which was announced on October 27, 2020, has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both GSG and dMY II and is subject to the approval by dMY II’s stockholders and other customary conditions.