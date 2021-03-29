 
TriState Capital Schedules April 22 Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSC) scheduled a conference call for Thursday, April 22, 2021 to review its first quarter 2021 financial results and operating performance.

The holding company for TriState Capital Bank and Chartwell Investment Partners is scheduled to issue its first quarter 2021 news release after markets close on Wednesday, April 21.

The live conference call on April 22 will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET. Telephone participants may avoid any delays by pre-registering for the call using the link https://dpregister.com/sreg/10153301/e511b6f47f to receive a special dial-in number and PIN. Telephone participants who are unable to pre-register should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call and request the “TriState Capital investor call.” The call may be accessed by dialing 888-339-0757 from the United States or Canada and 412-902-4194 from other international locations.

The live conference call will also be available through an audio webcast accessible at https://services.choruscall.com/links/tsc210422.html or https://investors.tristatecapitalbank.com. These links may also be used to access an archived replay of the conference call for one year.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference through April 29, 2021. The telephone replay may be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 from the United States, 855-669-9658 from Canada or 412-317-0088 from other international locations, and entering the conference number 10153301.

ABOUT TRISTATE CAPITAL

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., providing commercial banking, private banking and investment management services to middle-market companies, institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals. Its TriState Capital Bank subsidiary had $9.8 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020, and serves middle-market commercial customers through regional representative offices in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Edison, N.J., and New York City, as well as high-net-worth individuals nationwide through its national referral network of financial intermediaries. Its Chartwell Investment Partners subsidiary had $10.3 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020, and serves institutional clients and TriState Capital’s financial intermediary network. For more information, please visit http://investors.tristatecapitalbank.com.

