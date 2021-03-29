 
Lyra Therapeutics to Present LANTERN Phase 2 Study Results for LYR‑210 in Oral Presentation at COSM 2021 Virtual

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYRA), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat (ENT) diseases, today announced that the company will present Phase 2 results from the LANTERN study for LYR-210, the company’s lead product candidate for chronic rhinosinusitis, at the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings (COSM) 2021, taking place as a virtual event on April 7-11, 2021.

The oral presentation for LYR-210 will be featured in a COSM 2021 Virtual session on April 11. A clinical presentation of this data will be made available on Lyra’s website.

Oral Presentation Details:

Title: Long-acting implantable corticosteroid matrix for chronic rhinosinusitis: Results of LANTERN Phase 2 randomized controlled study

Date and Time: Sunday, April 11 at 2:36 p.m. CT

Location: Room A

Presenting Author: Anders Cervin, MD, University of Queensland Centre for Clinical Research, Royal Brisbane & Women’s Hospital Campus, Herston, QLD, Australia

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat (ENT) diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, LYR-210, is designed to deliver up to six months of continuous anti-inflammatory drug therapy to the sinonasal passages for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) in patients who have not undergone surgery for the disease. Lyra is also developing LYR-220 for CRS patients who have undergone a prior surgery and have persistent disease. Beyond CRS, the company believes its XTreo platform, comprised of drug administered through a bioresorbable polymeric matrix, has the potential to address other disease areas by precisely, consistently and locally delivering medicines for sustained periods with a single administration.

For more information, please visit www.lyratherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the company’s development of LYR-210 and LYR-220. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the fact that the company has incurred significant losses since inception and expects to incur losses for the foreseeable future; the company’s need for additional funding, which may not be available; the company’s limited operating history; the fact that the company has no approved products; the fact that the company’s product candidates are in various stages of development; the fact that the company may not be successful in its efforts to identify and successfully commercialize its product candidates; the fact that clinical trials required for the company’s product candidates are expensive and time-consuming, and their outcome is uncertain; the fact that the FDA may not conclude that certain of the company’s product candidates satisfy the requirements for the Section 505(b)(2) regulatory approval pathway; the company’s inability to obtain required regulatory approvals; effects of recently enacted and future legislation; the possibility of system failures or security breaches; effects of significant competition; the fact that the successful commercialization of the company’s product candidates will depend in part on the extent to which governmental authorities and health insurers establish coverage, adequate reimbursement levels and pricing policies; failure to achieve market acceptance; product liability lawsuits; the fact that the company relies on third parties for the manufacture of materials for its research programs, pre-clinical studies and clinical trials; the company’s reliance on third parties to conduct its preclinical studies and clinical trials; the company’s inability to succeed in establishing and maintaining collaborative relationships; the company’s reliance on certain suppliers critical to its production; failure to obtain and maintain or adequately protect the company’s intellectual property rights; failure to retain key personnel or to recruit qualified personnel; difficulties in managing the company’s growth; effects of natural disasters; the fact that the global pandemic caused by COVID-19 could adversely impact the company’s business and operations, including the company’s clinical trials; the fact that the price of the company’s common stock may be volatile and fluctuate substantially; significant costs and required management time as a result of operating as a public company and any securities class action litigation. These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 9, 2021 and its other filings with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While the company may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause its views to change.

