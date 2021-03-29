Claude E. Wade Joins AIG as Executive Vice President, Global Head of Operations and Chief Digital Officer

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Claude E. Wade will join the company in the second quarter of 2021 in the newly created role, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Operations and Chief Digital Officer, AIG. Based in New York, Mr. Wade, 53, will report to President & Chief Executive Officer, Peter Zaffino.

Claude E. Wade (Photo: Business Wire)

“A key dimension of AIG’s ongoing transformation is centered on improving and simplifying our clients’ and distribution partners’ experience with the company, which will enhance client retention and drive client acquisition,” Mr. Zaffino said. “We are investing in technology and talent to develop industry-leading capabilities. Claude is a proven executive with operational, digital and insurance expertise, as well as a track record of delivering sustained profitability improvement.”

Mr. Wade, who has over thirty years of operational strategy and innovation experience, primarily with FORTUNE 100 companies, joins AIG from BlackRock where he most recently served as Global Head of Client Experience and Head of the Atlanta Innovation Hub. As Global Head of Client Experience, Mr. Wade was responsible for reshaping the global distribution ecosystem and improving the digital experience for BlackRock clients, revenue retention and efficiency improvements. As the Atlanta Innovation Hub Leader and Office Head, he had overall executive responsibility for creating BlackRock’s newest office and digital innovation center. In 2017, He also served as Chief Operating Officer for BlackRock’s Institutional Client Business where he oversaw day-to-day execution for BlackRock’s largest business with over $3 trillion in assets under management and $3 billion in annual revenue.

Mr. Wade has extensive insurance industry experience having spent approximately eight years with Marsh LLC and Guy Carpenter & Company, both operating subsidiaries of Marsh McLennan, in multiple execution leadership roles. He is a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt & Certified Agile Scrum Master. Mr. Wade received his Masters in Business Administration from New York University, Stern School of Business and his Bachelors of Administration in Finance from Pace University.

“I am thrilled to join AIG and to work with Peter Zaffino again as the company continues on its journey to achieve operational excellence and become a top performing company,” Mr. Wade said. “With the investments AIG is making in digital capabilities, combined with Peter’s vision for AIG’s future, I am confident we will drive profitable growth and innovative client and distribution partner solutions that are transformative in the insurance industry.”

