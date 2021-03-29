RPM Acquires Raised Flooring Systems Manufacturer

RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) today announced that its Fibergrate Composite Structures Inc. business has acquired Bison Innovative Products , a leading manufacturer of raised flooring systems. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Bison has annual net sales of approximately $26 million. Terms of the transaction, which is expected to be accretive to earnings within one year, were not disclosed.

Bison’s flooring systems consist of adjustable polypropylene pedestals that support tiles with architectural finishes such as wood, stone or artificial turf. Its products are used for rooftop decks, plazas, terraces, pop-up-parks and other architectural features requiring maintenance-free pedestals and low maintenance deck surfaces. The company’s products are manufactured in the U.S. and distributed across North America. Bison will become part of RPM’s Fibergrate business, which is a global manufacturer of fiberglass-reinforced plastic solutions for industrial and commercial applications.

“The Bison business checks the box on the key characteristics we look for in an acquisition. It has a unique, market-leading product line; track record of impressive top- and bottom-line growth; and synergies with our other businesses that will enable us to accelerate that growth. Plus, it has a strong management team led by Lisa von Gunten and Matt McClaugherty who are staying on to run the business,” stated Frank C. Sullivan, RPM chairman and CEO. “Through this transaction, we plan to enhance Bison’s distribution base, allowing the business to enter new geographies and markets. At the same time, we expect to leverage its connections to achieve greater penetration of Fibergrate’s products.”

About RPM

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio with hundreds of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, Day-Glo, Legend Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM’s brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 14,600 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.