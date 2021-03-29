 
Applied Molecular Transport Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (Nasdaq: AMTI) (AMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 shares of its common stock. All of the shares in the proposed offering will be sold by AMT. In addition, AMT expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 375,000 shares of its common stock in the offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

BofA Securities, Jefferies, and SVB Leerink are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to the securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a preliminary prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@Jefferies.com; or SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, or by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com.

About Applied Molecular Transport Inc.
Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to design and develop a pipeline of novel oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. AMT’s proprietary technology platform allows it to exploit existing natural cellular trafficking pathways to facilitate the active transport of diverse therapeutic modalities across the intestinal epithelium (IE) barrier. Active transport is an efficient mechanism that uses the cell’s own machinery to transport materials across the IE barrier. AMT believes that its ability to exploit this mechanism is a key differentiator of its approach. AMT is developing additional oral biologic product candidates in patient-friendly oral forms that are designed to either target local gastrointestinal tissue or enter systemic circulation to precisely address the relevant biology of a disease.

