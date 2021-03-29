Applied Molecular Transport Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (Nasdaq: AMTI) (AMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 shares of its common stock. All of the shares in the proposed offering will be sold by AMT. In addition, AMT expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 375,000 shares of its common stock in the offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

A registration statement relating to the securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

