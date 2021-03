AgJunction Appoints Cheryne Lowe as Interim CFO

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX) ("AgJunction" or the "Company") today announced that it has appointed Cheryne Lowe as interim chief financial officer of the Company, replacing the former interim chief financial officer, Peter Newton, whose contract has concluded.

The Company thanks Mr. Newton for his contributions and wishes him the best in the future.

About AgJunction

AgJunction Inc. is a global leader of advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world’s leading precision agriculture manufacturers and solution providers and it holds over 200 patents and patents pending. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant, Wheelman, Whirl and Handsfreefarm. AgJunction is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “AJX.” For more information, please go to AgJunction.com.

