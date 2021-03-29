 
CTO Realty Growth Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Information

29.03.2021, 22:05  |  23   |   |   

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth (NYSE: CTO) (the “Company”) announced today that it will report its financial and operating results for the first quarter 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, April 29, 2021. A conference call to discuss its financial and operating results is scheduled for Friday, April 30, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET (the “Earnings Call”).

Shareholders and interested parties may access the Earnings Call via teleconference or webcast:

Teleconference:  USA (Toll Free) 1-888-317-6003
  International 1-412-317-6061
  Canada (Toll Free) 1-866-284-3684
     
To access the conference call, enter 9801231 when prompted.
     
Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/cto210430.html

To participate via teleconference, please dial-in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time of the Earnings Call. To access the webcast, log on to the web address noted above or go to www.ctoreit.com and log in at the investor relations section.

A replay of the Earnings Call will be archived and available online through the Investor Relations section of www.ctoreit.com.

About CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded diversified REIT that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of income properties comprising approximately 2.8 million square feet in the United States. CTO also owns an approximate 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc., a publicly traded net lease REIT (NYSE: PINE).

We encourage you to review our most recent investor presentation, which is available on our website at www.ctoreit.com.

Contact:

Matthew M. Partridge
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(386) 944-5643
mpartridge@ctoreit.com

 




