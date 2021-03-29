 
Kimball Electronics Appoints Andy Regrut as Head of Investor Relations

JASPER, Ind., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) announced today the appointment of Andy Regrut as Head of Investor Relations.

Regrut, of Columbus, Ohio, joins the company with 30 years of diverse industry experience and exceptional success in the finance and investment community.

Prior to joining Kimball Electronics, Regrut was Vice President, Investor Relations, for Big Lots, Inc., a company he was with for nine years. During that period, he was named to Institutional Investor’s “Best of Company Management” as a top investor relations professional in the Consumer sector.

During his career, he was Director, Finance & Investor Relations for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, in Marysville, Ohio, and Sector Controller, Howmet Castings, for Alcoa, in Cleveland, Ohio.

“We are excited to have Andy help us become an even better company and further enhance share owner value,” said Jana Croom, Vice President, Finance. “Based on his past leadership experience and strategic planning success, we are confident he is positioned to build off of our Company’s current strengths and eventually enhance our favorable reputation and open communication with our investor community.”

Regrut has a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio.

“We look forward to Andy helping us build lasting relationships, contribute to our global success and live our purpose of ‘Creating Quality for Life’ for our various stakeholders,” added Croom.

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.
Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com

Lasting relationships. Global success.

CONTACT:
Adam W. Smith
Treasurer
Telephone: 812.634.4000
E-mail: Investor.Relations@kimballelectronics.com


