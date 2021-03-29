 
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and LianBio Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop and Commercialize TP-03 in Greater China for the Treatment of Demodex Blepharitis and Meibomian Gland Disease

Deal expands access to TP-03 for approximately 40 million patients with Demodex blepharitis and 70 million patients with Meibomian Gland Disease in China, the world’s second largest healthcare market

IRVINE, Calif., SHANGHAI, China and PRINCETON, N.J., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, and LianBio, a biotechnology company dedicated to bringing paradigm-shifting medicines to patients in China and major Asian markets, today announced a strategic partnership to develop and commercialize TP-03 in Greater China (mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau). TP-03 is a first-in-class investigational therapeutic in development for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and Meibomian Gland Disease (MGD), eye conditions with significant unmet treatment needs.

As part of this strategic partnership, LianBio will obtain exclusive rights to develop and commercialize TP-03 in Greater China, and Tarsus will receive a $15 million upfront payment. Tarsus may also receive up to $185 million in development and commercialization milestones, including $10 million by June 30, 2021, and $45 million over the next 12 months for anticipated near term clinical milestones. Tarsus will also be eligible to receive tiered low double-digit royalties based on sales of TP-03 in Greater China and will receive a minority equity stake in LianBio Ophthalmology, which will vest upon the achievement of certain development and commercialization milestones by Tarsus. Tarsus plans for this near-term non-dilutive capital to support development of TP-03 in Demodex blepharitis and MGD and its robust pipeline, which includes its TP-04 and TP-05 programs that are focused on areas of high unmet medical need, including rosacea, Lyme disease, and malaria.

“We are thrilled to partner with LianBio to expand access to TP-03 in China, enabling us to advance our mission of revolutionizing treatments for patients in need, starting with eye care,” said Bobak Azamian, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer at Tarsus. “With an exceptionally seasoned team and growing pipeline, we believe LianBio is well positioned to successfully commercialize TP-03 in Greater China. We look forward to expanding our global footprint in the second largest healthcare market in the world to deliver a much-needed treatment for patients with Demodex blepharitis and Meibomian Gland Disease.”

