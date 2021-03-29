Usio Announces Record 2020 Financial Results

Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, “Fourth quarter results once again illustrated the strength of our multi-channel distribution strategy and the momentum it is creating. Revenue growth in the quarter accelerated to 27.4%, driven primarily by strong growth in our prepaid business, an increase in card revenues and a one-month contribution from Output Solutions, which was acquired late in the quarter. This strong growth also demonstrated the leverage in our model, as gross profits were up 62.7%, we generated an $800,000 improvement at the operating income (loss) compared to the same quarter a year ago and we achieved adjusted EBITDA positive cash flow in Q4. We ended the year in a strong financial position, which will enable us to continue to invest in our technology, sales and marketing initiatives to further capitalize on growth opportunities and drive shareholder value."

“We are extremely excited by the prospect for even faster growth in calendar year 2021. Looking across the enterprise, our PayFac business has inflected with PayFac's single largest customer/client now rapidly boarding and improved conversion rates throughout our growing portfolio of ISV relationships. Our Prepaid business has established a new, higher level of performance, and we are preparing for the next leg up. Our new line of business, Usio Output Solutions should significantly add to this year’s performance, with the opportunity to generate even better performance through the dynamic cross-selling opportunities it creates as a complement to our other businesses. And, most importantly, in our ACH business, our relationships with leading organizations in fast-growing industries like cryptocurrency should drive strong growth in our most profitable segment and is back on track for year-over-year growth in the first quarter of 2021. As a result, revenues should be up significantly and we should achieve positive cash flow this year. In each of our segments, our success stems from our winning formula of innovative technology and unparalleled service, which continues to provide a differentiated, competitive advantage across the electronic payments landscape.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

Revenues were $9.4 million for the fourth quarter, up 27% compared to $7.4 million in the same period last year.

Three Months Ended December 31, (in millions, except percentages) 2020 2019 $ Change % Change ACH and complementary service revenue $ 2.4 $ 2.3 $ 0.1 3.3 % Credit card revenue 4.8 4.5 0.3 6.0 % Prepaid card services revenue 1.0 0.5 0.5 97.5 % Output solutions revenue 1.2 — 1.2 100.0 % Total Revenue $ 9.4 $ 7.4 $ 2.0 27.4 %

Revenue growth was primarily attributable to a 97.5% increase in prepaid revenues, the recognition of approximately one month of revenues from the Output Solutions acquisition and continued growth in our card business with PayFac revenues up 22% from the same period last year.

Gross profits were $2.4 million, up 62.7% from $1.5 million from the same period last year. Gross margins were 26.0% compared to 20.3% in the same period last year. Gross margins in the quarter primarily reflect a shift to a higher proportion of revenues from our more profitable business lines including strong gross profit performance from Usio Output Solutions.

The operating loss for the quarter was $0.7 million compared to an operating loss of approximately $1.5 million in the same period last year. The improvement in operating performance primarily reflects the significant increase in gross profits, slightly offset by an increase in other selling, general and administrative expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA was a positive $ 0.3 million in the quarter, an improvement of nearly $900,000 compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.6 million in the same period a year ago.

During the quarter, the Company recognized $813,500 of other income associated with the forgiveness of its PPP loan.

The Company generated positive net income. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $0.2 million, or $0.01 per share and compared to a net loss of $1.5 million or $0.12 per share for the same period last year.

Usio continues to be in solid financial condition with $5.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and no significant debt at December 31, 2020.

Financial Results for Full Year 2020

Revenues for 2020 were $32.3 million, up 14% from $28.2 million for the same period last year.

Year Ended December 31, (in millions, except percentages) 2020 2019 $ Change % Change ACH and complementary service revenue $ 8.5 $ 9.3 $ (0.9 ) (9.3 )% Credit card revenue 19.5 17.3 2.1 12.3 % Prepaid card services revenue 3.2 1.5 1.6 107.3 % Output solutions revenue 1.2 — 1.2 100.0 % Total Revenue $ 32.3 $ 28.2 $ 4.1 14.4 %

Revenue growth was primarily attributable to a 107% increase in prepaid revenues, incremental revenues from our Output Solutions acquisition and 12% growth in our card business. ACH and complimentary service revenues were down due to COVID-19 impacts to our non-bank consumer lending merchants offset by gains in our PINLess debit product.

Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $7.4 million, up 24.0% from $5.9 million for the same period last year. Gross margins were 22.9% for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to 21.1% in the same period last year reflecting an increase in the proportion of revenues generated from our higher margin operations plus the one-month impact of the Usio Output Solutions acquisition.

The Company recognized a significant improvement in most of its profitability metrics. The operating loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 decreased to $3.8 million compared to a loss of $5.1 million for the same period of 2019 due to the increase in gross profits. Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2020 was a loss of $0.8 million compared to a loss of $1.7 for the same period in the prior year. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $2.9 million or $0.19 per share compared to a net loss of $5.1 million or $0.39 per share in the same period last year.

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading FinTech integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, crypto exchanges and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. Websites: www.usio.com, www.singularpayments.com, www.payfacinabox.com, www.akimbocard.com and www.usiooutput.com.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, as defined in Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company reports its financial results in compliance with GAAP, but believes that also discussing non-GAAP measures provides investors with financial measures it uses in the management of its business. The Company defines EBITDA as operating income (loss), before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of intangibles. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, as defined above, plus non-cash stock option costs and certain non-recurring items, such as acquisitions. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Management uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as indicators of the Company's operating performance and ability to fund acquisitions, capital expenditures and other investments and, in the absence of refinancing options, to repay debt obligations.

Management believes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are helpful to investors in evaluating the Company's operating performance because non-cash costs and other items that management believes are not indicative of its results of operations are excluded. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental non-GAAP measures, which have limitations as an analytical tool. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, may differ from GAAP measures with the same names, and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar names that are used by other companies. For a description of our use of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, and a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to operating income (loss), see the section of this press release titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule,” and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks related to an economic downturn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the realization of opportunities from the IMS acquisition, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of the stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new tax legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect the Company’s businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. The Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

USIO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,011,132 $ 2,137,580 Accounts receivable, net 2,863,638 1,274,001 Settlement processing assets 43,558,442 38,906,780 Prepaid card load assets 7,610,242 528,434 Customer deposits 1,305,296 — Inventory 176,466 — Prepaid expenses and other 301,755 183,575 Current assets before merchant reserves 60,826,971 43,030,370 Merchant reserves 8,265,555 10,016,904 Total current assets 69,092,526 53,047,274 Property and equipment, net 3,105,926 1,557,521 Other assets: Intangibles, net 6,035,761 2,676,427 Deferred tax asset 1,394,000 1,394,000 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,671,266 2,480,902 Other assets 368,078 404,055 Total other assets 10,469,105 6,955,384 Total Assets $ 82,667,557 $ 61,560,179 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 851,349 $ 419,849 Accrued expenses 1,463,944 1,360,551 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 346,913 356,184 Settlement processing obligations 43,558,442 38,906,780 Prepaid card load liabilities 7,610,242 528,434 Customer deposits 1,305,296 — Deferred revenues 66,572 123,529 Current liabilities before merchant reserve obligations 55,202,758 41,695,327 Merchant reserve obligations 8,265,555 10,016,904 Total current liabilities 63,468,313 51,712,231 Non-current liabilities: Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 2,495,883 2,279,613 Total liabilities 65,964,196 53,991,844 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; -0- shares issued and outstanding in 2020 and 2019 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 26,260,776 and 18,224,577 issued and 24,974,995 and 17,104,998 outstanding in 2020 and 2019 194,692 186,656 Additional paid-in capital 89,659,433 77,055,273 Treasury stock, at cost; 1,285,781 and 1,119,579 shares in 2020 and 2019 (2,165,721 ) (1,885,452 ) Deferred compensation (5,926,872 ) (5,636,154 ) Accumulated deficit (65,058,171 ) (62,151,988 ) Total stockholders' equity 16,703,361 7,568,335 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 82,667,557 $ 61,560,179

USIO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Revenues $ 9,382,514 $ 7,367,392 $ 32,251,823 $ 28,200,535 Cost of services 6,942,841 5,868,176 24,875,930 22,251,325 Gross profit 2,439,673 1,499,216 7,375,893 5,949,210 Selling, general and administrative: Stock-based compensation 572,002 337,649 1,475,328 1,292,419 Other expenses 2,183,998 2,095,096 8,139,219 7,697,267 Depreciation and Amortization 357,959 547,229 1,518,214 2,022,520 Total operating expenses 3,113,959 2,979,974 11,132,761 11,012,206 Operating (loss) (674,286 ) (1,480,758 ) (3,756,868 ) (5,062,996 ) Other income: Interest income 36,592 15,315 59,392 81,790 PPP Loan forgiveness 813,500 — 813,500 — Other income (expense) (10 ) (32,838 ) 902 (32,653 ) Other income and (expense), net 850,082 (17,523 ) 873,794 49,137 Income (loss) before income taxes 175,796 (1,498,281 ) (2,883,074 ) (5,013,859 ) Income taxes 22,784 29,932 23,109 101,888 Net Income (Loss) $ 153,012 $ (1,528,213 ) $ (2,906,183 ) $ (5,115,747 ) Earnings (Loss) Per Share Basic (loss) per common share: $ 0.01 $ (0.12 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.39 ) Diluted (loss) per common share: $ 0.01 $ (0.12 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.39 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 19,940,784 13,086,516 15,428,798 12,958,067 Diluted 19,940,784 13,086,516 15,428,798 12,958,067

USIO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Operating Activities Net (loss) $ (2,906,183 ) $ (5,115,747 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation 518,214 1,022,520 Amortization 1,000,000 1,000,000 Provision for loss on note receivable — 108,750 Non-cash stock-based compensation 1,475,328 1,292,419 Amortization of stock warrant costs 35,943 35,940 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (905,901 ) (59,646 ) Prepaid expenses and other (80,923 ) (81,853 ) Operating lease right-to-use assets (190,364 ) (2,480,902 ) Other assets 35,977 (97,298 ) Inventory (8,328 ) — Accounts payable and accrued expenses 534,893 619,505 Operating lease liabilities 206,999 2,635,797 Prepaid card load obligations 7,081,808 (7,045 ) Merchant reserves (1,751,349 ) (2,628,899 ) Customer deposits 1,305,296 — Deferred revenue (56,957 ) 103,529 Deferred rent — (79,748 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 6,294,453 (3,732,678 ) Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (855,394 ) (647,383 ) Purchase of Information Management Solutions, LLC (IMS) (5,907,408 ) — Net cash (used) by investing activities (6,762,802 ) (647,383 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from PPP Loan Program 813,500 — Forgiveness of PPP Loan (813,500 ) — Proceeds from public offering, net of expenses 7,257,925 1,793,905 Proceeds from private offering 3,000,000 — Purchases of treasury stock (280,269 ) (71,906 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 9,977,656 1,721,999 Change in cash, cash equivalents, prepaid card load assets, customer deposits and merchant reserves 9,509,307 (2,658,062 ) Cash, cash equivalents, prepaid card load assets, customer deposits and merchant reserves, beginning of year 12,682,918 15,340,980 Cash, Cash Equivalents, Prepaid Card Load Assets, Customer Deposits and Merchant Reserves, End of Year $ 22,192,225 $ 12,682,918 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ - $ - Income taxes 93,525 82,206 Non-cash transactions: Issuance of stock warrants in exchange for purchase of IMS 552,283 — Issuance of deferred stock compensation 1,937,620 273,000

USIO, INC.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES in STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common Stock Additional

Paid- In Treasury Deferred Accumulated Total

Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Stock Compensation Deficit Equity Balance at December 31, 2018 17,129,680 $ 185,561 $ 74,568,627 $ (1,813,546 ) $ (6,270,675 ) $ (57,036,241 ) $ 9,633,726 Issuance of common stock, public offering 769,230 769 1,793,136 — — — 1,793,905 Issuance of common stock, employees, restricted 175,000 175 272,825 — (273,000 ) — — Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan 156,667 157 397,999 — — — 398,156 Reversal of deferred compensation amortization that did not vest (6,000 ) (6 ) (13,254 ) — 13,260 — — Warrant compensation cost — — 35,940 — — — 35,940 Deferred compensation amortization — — — — 894,261 — 894,261 Purchase of treasury stock — — — (71,906 ) — — (71,906 ) Net (loss) for the year — — — — — (5,115,747 ) (5,115,747 ) Balance at December 31, 2019 18,224,577 $ 186,656 $ 77,055,273 $ (1,885,452 ) $ (5,636,154 ) $ (62,151,988 ) $ 7,568,335 Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan 1,956,858 1,958 2,556,087 — (1,937,620 ) — 620,425 Warrant compensation cost — — 588,224 — — — 588,224 Cashless warrant exercise 27,051 27 (27 ) — — — — Reversal of deferred compensation amortization that did not vest (450,000 ) (450 ) (791,550 ) — 594,900 — (197,100 ) Issuance of common stock, public offering 4,705,883 4,705 7,253,222 — — — 7,257,927 Issuance of common stock, private offering 1,796,407 1,796 2,998,204 — — — 3,000,000 Deferred compensation amortization — — — — 1,052,002 — 1,052,002 Purchase of treasury stock — — — (280,269 ) — — (280,269 ) Net (loss) for the year — — — — — (2,906,183 ) (2,906,183 ) Balance at December 31, 2020 26,260,776 $ 194,692 $ 89,659,433 $ (2,165,721 ) $ (5,926,872 ) $ (65,058,171 ) $ 16,703,361

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Three Months Ended (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Reconciliation from Operating (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: Operating (Loss) $ (674,286 ) $ (1,480,758 ) $ (3,756,868 ) $ (5,062,996 ) Depreciation and amortization 357,959 547,229 1,518,214 2,022,520 EBITDA (316,327 ) (933,529 ) (2,238,654 ) (3,040,476 ) Non-cash stock-based compensation expense, net 572,002 337,649 1,475,328 1,292,419 Adjusted EBITDA $ 255,675 $ (595,880 ) $ (763,326 ) $ (1,748,057 ) Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margins: Revenues $ 9,382,514 $ 7,367,392 $ 32,251,823 $ 28,200,535 Adjusted EBITDA 255,675 (595,880 ) (763,326 ) (1,748,057 ) Adjusted EBITDA margins 2.7 % (8.1 )% (2.4 )% (6.2 )%



