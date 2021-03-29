 
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

FRISCO, TX, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) announces its plan to release first quarter 2021 results on May 4, 2021 after the market closes and host its quarterly conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on May 5, 2021.  Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.

Dial-In:  844-776-7840
International Dial-In:  661-378-9538
Conference ID:  6891538

~~~

The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL:  https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5pm5ttzm

~~~

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT May 5, 2021 and will continue until 1:00 p.m. CT May 12, 2021.

Replay Dial-In:  855-859-2056
International Dial-In:  404-537-3406
Conference ID:  6891538

About Comstock Resources:

Comstock Resources is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana and East Texas.

A slide show presentation on the financial results will be available on Comstock's website at www.comstockresources.com. Click on “Quarterly Results” to view the slide show. 

CONTACT: Ron Mills
VP - Finance and Investor Relations
Comstock Resources
972-668-8834
rmills@comstockresources.com



