 
checkAd

Seer Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Fuels Commercial Progress in 2021 with New Collaborators and Partnerships

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 22:05  |  38   |   |   

Added Salk Institute as collaboration customer and SCIEX as new commercial partner

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), a life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, today reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

“I am extremely proud of the progress we have made to date and the enthusiasm in the market surrounding our Proteograph Product Suite,” said Omid Farokhzad, Chair and Chief Executive Officer. “Since January, we have brought on two new collaboration customers, signed three commercial agreements, and entered the second phase of our commercialization plan. We, along with our partners and collaborators, have presented exciting data generated from our platform at four different scientific conferences so far this year. The emerging data using the Proteograph Product Suite is giving glimpses of the vast undiscovered proteomic information that only unbiased, deep studies can begin to unlock. Seer is uniquely positioned to transform access to the proteome, empower our customers to make novel discoveries, and enable them to have a profound impact on science and medicine.”

Recent Highlights

  • Seen strong progress at our existing collaboration sites with pilot studies underway at OHSU Knight Cancer Institute and the Broad Institute, and the Proteograph Product Suite has been installed at Discovery Life Sciences
  • Completed phase one of our commercialization plan with a total of four collaboration customer sites, adding the Salk Institute for Biological Studies
  • Transitioned to Limited Release, which is phase two of Seer’s three-phase commercial plan
  • Signed a non-exclusive commercial agreement with SCIEX to provide complete end-to-end solutions for unbiased, deep, rapid and large-scale proteomics, building on existing commercial agreements with Thermo Fisher and Bruker
  • Appointed Deep Nishar and Mostafa Ronaghi, Ph.D. to our Board of Directors
  • Expanded executive team, adding key talent including Marissa Dixon, Chief People Officer, and Elona Kogan, General Counsel
  • Strengthened balance sheet with $417.5 million in net proceeds from recent financings, including $314.4 million from our initial public offering and concurrent private placement in December 2020, and $103.1 million from our follow-on offering in February 2021

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue was $336,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $58,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The increase in revenue was driven primarily by completion of a research collaboration study.

Operating expenses were $13.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to $5.5 million for the corresponding prior year period, an increase of 145%. The increase in expenses was the result of a significant increase in employees and associated compensation expense, product development efforts related to our Proteograph Product Suite, and increased costs of becoming a public company.

Net loss was $12.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to $5.1 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $656,000, as compared to $116,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase was due to a Small Business Innovation Research grant awarded by the National Institutes of Health in the third quarter of 2019, which continued through 2020, and the completion of a research collaboration study. Revenue to date has been generated from grant-funded activities and research collaborations with biopharma companies.

Operating expenses were $34.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $17.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 102%. The increase was due to greater research and development and general and administrative expenses driven by increased headcount and associated compensation expenses including stock-based compensation, increased product development efforts related to our Proteograph Product Suite and increased costs related to becoming a public company.

Net loss was $32.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $16.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments were $431.9 million as of December 31, 2020. This includes $314.4 million of net proceeds from Seer’s IPO and concurrent private placement in December of 2020. Subsequent to year end, Seer completed a follow-on offering in February 2021, raising an additional $103.1 million in net proceeds for the Company.

Webcast Information

Seer will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 1:30 pm Pacific Time / 4:30 pm Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at http://investor.seer.bio. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Seer

Seer is a life sciences company focused on enabling exceptional scientific outcomes by commercializing transformative products that will drive breakthrough ideas by unlocking the deep, unbiased biological information that can make them a reality. Seer is developing its Proteograph Product Suite, which is an integrated solution consisting of consumables, automation instrumentation and proprietary software that performs deep, unbiased proteomics analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph Product Suite to be efficient and easy-to-use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution that is broadly available to life sciences researchers. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite is for research use only and is not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, please visit www.seer.bio.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding our timing and ability to enable unbiased, deep and rapid proteomics available at scale. These and other risks are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, to be filed with the SEC on March 29, 2021, and other documents the Company subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Contact:
Carrie Mendivil
investor@seer.bio

Media Contact:
Karen Possemato
pr@seer.bio

Seer, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
               
Revenue $ 336     $ 58     $ 656     $ 116  
               
Operating expenses:              
Research and development   5,422       3,813       18,942       12,393  
General and administrative   7,955       1,643       15,363       4,606  
Total operating expenses   13,377       5,456       34,305       16,999  
Loss from operations   (13,041 )     (5,398 )     (33,649 )     (16,883 )
Other income (expense):              
Interest income   105       253       883       850  
Interest and other expense         (1 )     (9 )     (5 )
Net loss $ (12,936 )   $ (5,146 )   $ (32,775 )   $ (16,038 )
                               
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.54 )   $ (0.63 )   $ (2.48 )   $ (2.31 )
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted   23,893,201       8,169,883       13,216,657       6,952,419  
                               

Seer, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  December 31,
  2020   2019
       
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 333,585     $ 17,485  
Investments 98,278     68,535  
Inventory 551      
Other receivables 163     326  
Other receivables, related parties 99      
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 452     460  
Total current assets 433,128     86,806  
Property and equipment, net 8,441     5,687  
Restricted cash 343     343  
Other assets 407     400  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 442,319     $ 93,236  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 2,115     $ 701  
Accrued expenses 5,543     2,769  
Deferred revenue 250     175  
Deferred rent, current 186     170  
Total current liabilities 8,094     3,815  
Deferred rent, net of current portion 1,899     1,673  
Other noncurrent liabilities 717     69  
Total liabilities 10,710     5,557  
Commitments (Note 10)      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Convertible preferred stock     107,953  
Preferred stock      
Common stock 1      
Additional paid-in capital 486,915     2,288  
Accumulated other comprehensive income 54     24  
Accumulated deficit (55,361 )   (22,586 )
Total stockholders’ equity 431,609     87,679  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 442,319     $ 93,236  
               

Seer Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Seer Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Fuels Commercial Progress in 2021 with New Collaborators and Partnerships Added Salk Institute as collaboration customer and SCIEX as new commercial partnerREDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), a life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces its Addition to the Market's First Psychedelic Stock Index ETF
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Remarkable Turnaround Following Leronlimab Treatment in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patient After 84 ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong 2020 Q4 & Annual Financial Results - Record Net Cash, Revenue & ...
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses ...
The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient
Digihost Acquires 700 S17+ 76TH Bitcoin Miners for Immediate Delivery
Auxly Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:05 Uhr
Seer and SCIEX Sign Commercial Agreement to Offer End-to-End Unbiased Proteomics Solutions
01.03.21
Seer to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 29, 2021