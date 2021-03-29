 
checkAd

Handprint, a business unit of UFP Industries, announces agreement to purchase Walnut Hollow Farm

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 22:05  |  32   |   |   

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI) today announced that Handprint, the growing home and décor business unit of UFP Retail Solutions, has signed an agreement to purchase the operating assets of Walnut Hollow Farm, Inc. Pending customary closing conditions, the acquisition is expected to close by the end of April 2021.

Founded by the Ladd family in 1972 and based in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, Walnut Hollow produces a variety of finely finished wood surfaces used in hobby, craft and woodworking projects, as well as in taxidermy. The company also sells its own line of woodburning tools and accessories. Walnut Hollow had sales of approximately $11 million in 2020. President Sandra Ladd Bartelt and CFO Chris Ladd will leave the company and continue to serve as consultants for a specified time to ensure the smooth transition of leadership responsibilities.

“Walnut Hollow provides us a new and unique mix of ready-to-make wood products and wood tools that customers love for their superior quality,” said Jennifer Meyer, managing director of Handprint. “The company is the leader in bark-edge basswood and basswood finishing techniques, with strong relationships among hobby and craft retailers. We look forward to expanding the company’s customer relationships and sales in new retail channels as well as developing synergies for our entire line of home décor and craft products.”

“Walnut Hollow is not only special to us because the company was founded by our parents, but because it has allowed us to have a positive impact on the lives of our employees and those in our community,” said Sandra Ladd Bartelt and Chris Ladd. “With UFP, we feel like we have found the best partner for continuing our family’s legacy. We are happy to know our company and employees will have great opportunities ahead as part of the UFP family.”

UFP Industries, Inc.

UFP Industries is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries – UFP Industrial, UFP Construction and UFP Retail Solutions – manufacture, distribute and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended, that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the markets we serve, the economy and the Company itself. Words like “anticipates,” “believes,” “confident,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “likely,” “plans,” “projects,” “should,” variations of such words, and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements do not guarantee future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect facts, circumstances, events, or assumptions that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Actual results could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are the following: fluctuations in the price of lumber; adverse or unusual weather conditions; adverse economic conditions in the markets we serve; government regulations, particularly involving environmental and safety regulations; and our ability to make successful business acquisitions. Certain of these risk factors as well as other risk factors and additional information are included in the Company's reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

---------------AT THE COMPANY---------------

Dick Gauthier
VP, Business Outreach
(616) 365-1555




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Handprint, a business unit of UFP Industries, announces agreement to purchase Walnut Hollow Farm GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - UFP Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI) today announced that Handprint, the growing home and décor business unit of UFP Retail Solutions, has signed an agreement to purchase the operating assets …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces its Addition to the Market's First Psychedelic Stock Index ETF
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Remarkable Turnaround Following Leronlimab Treatment in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patient After 84 ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong 2020 Q4 & Annual Financial Results - Record Net Cash, Revenue & ...
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses ...
The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient
Digihost Acquires 700 S17+ 76TH Bitcoin Miners for Immediate Delivery
Auxly Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
UBEECO, a subsidiary of UFP Industries, purchases J.C. Gilmore Pty Ltd, expanding its industrial packaging offerings in Australia