 
checkAd

Colliers International Group Inc. Announces Upcoming Meeting and Reporting Dates

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 22:01  |  14   |   |   

Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders on April 14, 2021
First Quarter 2021 Results on May 4, 2021

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (TSX: CIGI; NASDAQ: CIGI) (“Colliers” or the “Company”) today announced that its Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for April 14, 2021 at 11:00am ET will be held virtually. 

The health and well-being of our people, clients, investors and communities remains our top priority. In line with the latest directives from public health and government authorities related to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's annual & special meeting will be held virtually by live webcast. Attendees will have the opportunity to attend the meeting online, using their smartphone, tablet or computer in real time, and shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able ask questions and vote through the live webcast. Shareholders or guests will not be able to attend the meeting in person.

To attend the virtual meeting please log in at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1083 at least 15 minutes before the start of the meeting and ensure your web browser and internet connection are working properly. You will need the latest versions of Chrome, Safari, Edge or Firefox. Please ensure your browser is compatible by logging in early. Please do not use Internet Explorer. If you are a shareholder and wish to vote your shares at the meeting, you will also require the control number that was included on the proxy materials that were mailed to you prior to the meeting.

The Company also announced that results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 will be issued by press release on May 4, 2021 at approximately 7:00am ET.

The conference call to review these financial results will take place at 11:00am ET on May 4, 2021 and will be hosted by Jay S. Hennick, Global Chairman & CEO, John B. Friedrichsen, COO and Christian Mayer, CFO.

The numbers to use for this call are 1) toll-free 1-877-402-8911; or 2) for international callers 1-707-927-4894, with the conference ID number #1683636 for both. The conference call will also be accessible at corporate.colliers.com in the “Events” section.

For anyone unable to listen to the scheduled call, the rebroadcast number will be 1-855-859-2056, with the conference ID number 1683636. The rebroadcast and archive recording of the conference call will be available at the above noted web address for 90 days following the call.

Seite 1 von 2
Colliers International Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. Announces Upcoming Meeting and Reporting Dates Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders on April 14, 2021First Quarter 2021 Results on May 4, 2021 TORONTO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Colliers International Group Inc. (TSX: CIGI; NASDAQ: CIGI) (“Colliers” or the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces its Addition to the Market's First Psychedelic Stock Index ETF
Remarkable Turnaround Following Leronlimab Treatment in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patient After 84 ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong 2020 Q4 & Annual Financial Results - Record Net Cash, Revenue & ...
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses ...
The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient
Digihost Acquires 700 S17+ 76TH Bitcoin Miners for Immediate Delivery
Auxly Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
Colliers Expands Project Management Services in MENA
08.03.21
Colliers Acquires Specialty Engineering & Design Firm
01.03.21
Colliers to Settle Long-Term Incentive Arrangement and Initiate Orderly Elimination of Dual Class Voting Structure