Colliers International Group Inc. Announces Upcoming Meeting and Reporting Dates

The health and well-being of our people, clients, investors and communities remains our top priority. In line with the latest directives from public health and government authorities related to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's annual & special meeting will be held virtually by live webcast. Attendees will have the opportunity to attend the meeting online, using their smartphone, tablet or computer in real time, and shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able ask questions and vote through the live webcast. Shareholders or guests will not be able to attend the meeting in person.

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (TSX: CIGI; NASDAQ: CIGI) (“Colliers” or the “Company”) today announced that its Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for April 14, 2021 at 11:00am ET will be held virtually.

To attend the virtual meeting please log in at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1083 at least 15 minutes before the start of the meeting and ensure your web browser and internet connection are working properly. You will need the latest versions of Chrome, Safari, Edge or Firefox. Please ensure your browser is compatible by logging in early. Please do not use Internet Explorer. If you are a shareholder and wish to vote your shares at the meeting, you will also require the control number that was included on the proxy materials that were mailed to you prior to the meeting.

The Company also announced that results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 will be issued by press release on May 4, 2021 at approximately 7:00am ET.

The conference call to review these financial results will take place at 11:00am ET on May 4, 2021 and will be hosted by Jay S. Hennick, Global Chairman & CEO, John B. Friedrichsen, COO and Christian Mayer, CFO.

The numbers to use for this call are 1) toll-free 1-877-402-8911; or 2) for international callers 1-707-927-4894, with the conference ID number #1683636 for both. The conference call will also be accessible at corporate.colliers.com in the “Events” section.

For anyone unable to listen to the scheduled call, the rebroadcast number will be 1-855-859-2056, with the conference ID number 1683636. The rebroadcast and archive recording of the conference call will be available at the above noted web address for 90 days following the call.