Gemini Therapeutics Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GMTX), a clinical stage precision medicine company developing innovative treatments for genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD), today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 and provided a business update.
“The past 12 months have been truly transformative for Gemini as we successfully transitioned to a publicly traded precision medicine company with a strong balance sheet and resources to advance to important clinical milestones,” said Jason Meyenburg, Chief Executive Officer of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. “The successful completion of the Phase 1 study provided encouraging safety results and biomarker evidence GEM103 has biological activity consistent with functioning CFH. These results provided us the confidence to advance into two Phase 2a trials from which we expect to see initial data later this year. Our open-label Phase 2a ReGAtta study in patients with genetically-defined dry AMD completed enrollment in February. Also in February, we initiated a Phase 2a study of GEM103 as a potential add-on therapy for patients treated with anti-VEGF for wet AMD who are at risk for macular atrophy. We are committed to the further development of these innovative potential new treatments for patients and look forward to sharing our progress throughout the year.”
Recent Business Highlights
- Debuted as a publicly traded precision medicine company focused on genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) following the closing of a business combination with FS Development Corp (FSDC). In February 2021, Gemini Therapeutics closed the business combination with FSDC, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by Foresite Capital. Also in February 2021, the Company expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Brian Piekos as Chief Financial Officer and the promotion of Walter R. Strapps, Ph.D., to Chief Scientific Officer. Mr. Piekos joined from AMAG Pharmaceuticals where he most recently served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Dr. Strapps joined Gemini in 2018 from Intellia Therapeutics where he led CRISPR/Cas9 therapeutic programs through discovery into IND-enabling studies across a range of tissues and indications.
Made significant progress in the clinical development of GEM103, the Company’s lead precision medicine program, targeting trial enrichment with genetically defined patients.
- In February 2021, the Company announced the completion of enrollment of approximately 60 patients in its Phase 2a “ReGAtta” study, a dose escalation trial of GEM103, a recombinant human complement factor H (CFH) in dry AMD patients with loss of function CFH variants. The Company expects to share data from the trial, designed to evaluate safety and tolerability, as well as measures of intraocular pharmacokinetics and exploratory, disease-relevant biomarkers, in the first half of 2021. The Company believes the learnings from the Phase 2a trial will inform the design of the Phase 2b sham-controlled study which will be powered for efficacy.
- In February 2021, Gemini Therapeutics commenced a Phase 2a study of GEM103 as a potential add-on therapy for patients suffering from wet AMD who have or may be at risk for macular atrophy (MA) but require ongoing anti-VEGF treatment. Six-month dosing data related to safety, tolerability, effect on intraocular CFH levels and disease-related biomarkers is expected around year-end 2021.
- Positive Phase 1 data for GEM103 were presented at the 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO). In November 2020, Gemini Therapeutics announced that GEM103 met all endpoints in a Phase 1 clinical study. Data presented by Arshad M. Khanani, M.D., M.A., Director of Clinical Research at Sierra Eye Associates and Clinical Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Nevada, demonstrated that there were no dose-limiting toxicities or treatment-related adverse events in 12 patients receiving a single intravitreal (IVT) injection of GEM103. Pharmacokinetic and exploratory biomarkers of complement activity as measured in the aqueous humor (AH) from patients enrolled in the Phase 1 single ascending dose (SAD) study support the mechanism of action of GEM103 and continued clinical development. Additionally, in GEM103 demonstrated a promising safety profile, with no observed dose-limiting toxicities or treatment-related adverse events.
Full Year 2020 Financial Results
