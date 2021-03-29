 
checkAd

Gemini Therapeutics Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.03.2021, 22:30  |   |   |   

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GMTX), a clinical stage precision medicine company developing innovative treatments for genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD), today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 and provided a business update.

“The past 12 months have been truly transformative for Gemini as we successfully transitioned to a publicly traded precision medicine company with a strong balance sheet and resources to advance to important clinical milestones,” said Jason Meyenburg, Chief Executive Officer of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. “The successful completion of the Phase 1 study provided encouraging safety results and biomarker evidence GEM103 has biological activity consistent with functioning CFH. These results provided us the confidence to advance into two Phase 2a trials from which we expect to see initial data later this year. Our open-label Phase 2a ReGAtta study in patients with genetically-defined dry AMD completed enrollment in February. Also in February, we initiated a Phase 2a study of GEM103 as a potential add-on therapy for patients treated with anti-VEGF for wet AMD who are at risk for macular atrophy. We are committed to the further development of these innovative potential new treatments for patients and look forward to sharing our progress throughout the year.”

Recent Business Highlights

  • Debuted as a publicly traded precision medicine company focused on genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) following the closing of a business combination with FS Development Corp (FSDC). In February 2021, Gemini Therapeutics closed the business combination with FSDC, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by Foresite Capital. Also in February 2021, the Company expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Brian Piekos as Chief Financial Officer and the promotion of Walter R. Strapps, Ph.D., to Chief Scientific Officer. Mr. Piekos joined from AMAG Pharmaceuticals where he most recently served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Dr. Strapps joined Gemini in 2018 from Intellia Therapeutics where he led CRISPR/Cas9 therapeutic programs through discovery into IND-enabling studies across a range of tissues and indications.
  • Made significant progress in the clinical development of GEM103, the Company’s lead precision medicine program, targeting trial enrichment with genetically defined patients.
    • In February 2021, the Company announced the completion of enrollment of approximately 60 patients in its Phase 2a “ReGAtta” study, a dose escalation trial of GEM103, a recombinant human complement factor H (CFH) in dry AMD patients with loss of function CFH variants. The Company expects to share data from the trial, designed to evaluate safety and tolerability, as well as measures of intraocular pharmacokinetics and exploratory, disease-relevant biomarkers, in the first half of 2021. The Company believes the learnings from the Phase 2a trial will inform the design of the Phase 2b sham-controlled study which will be powered for efficacy.
    • In February 2021, Gemini Therapeutics commenced a Phase 2a study of GEM103 as a potential add-on therapy for patients suffering from wet AMD who have or may be at risk for macular atrophy (MA) but require ongoing anti-VEGF treatment. Six-month dosing data related to safety, tolerability, effect on intraocular CFH levels and disease-related biomarkers is expected around year-end 2021.
    • Positive Phase 1 data for GEM103 were presented at the 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO). In November 2020, Gemini Therapeutics announced that GEM103 met all endpoints in a Phase 1 clinical study. Data presented by Arshad M. Khanani, M.D., M.A., Director of Clinical Research at Sierra Eye Associates and Clinical Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, University of Nevada, demonstrated that there were no dose-limiting toxicities or treatment-related adverse events in 12 patients receiving a single intravitreal (IVT) injection of GEM103. Pharmacokinetic and exploratory biomarkers of complement activity as measured in the aqueous humor (AH) from patients enrolled in the Phase 1 single ascending dose (SAD) study support the mechanism of action of GEM103 and continued clinical development. Additionally, in GEM103 demonstrated a promising safety profile, with no observed dose-limiting toxicities or treatment-related adverse events.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Seite 1 von 5
Gemini Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gemini Therapeutics Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GMTX), a clinical stage precision medicine company developing innovative treatments for genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD), today reported its financial results for the year ended December …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
QIAGEN Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for NeuMoDx Multiplex Test Expanding COVID-19 ...
Accenture to Acquire Cygni to Help Clients Accelerate Cloud First Strategies With Software ...
Humanigen Reports Positive Phase 3 Topline Results Demonstrating That Lenzilumab Improves Survival ...
P&G Aims to Improve Portrayal of “Black Life” on Screen, Expands Inclusion Efforts for Black ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against EHang Holdings ...
McAfee MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform Now Generally Available
Arcosa, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of $400 Million of Senior Notes
DraftKings and WWE Enter Historic New Deal
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer