Richard A. Ehst to Retire as Customers Bank’s President and Chief Executive Officer After 50-Year Banking Career; Sam Sidhu Named as Successor

Sam Sidhu served as a Board Member of Customers Bank for eight years prior to joining the bank’s executive management team. In January 2020, Customers Bank announced the recruitment of Sam Sidhu to serve as its Vice Chair and Chief Operating Officer, as well as Head of Corporate Development for Customers Bancorp. Sam, son of Jay Sidhu, chair of Customers Bancorp, Inc., and Customers Bank, will succeed Dick as President and CEO leading the bank’s continued expansion and growth.

After more than a half-century of successful banking leadership, Richard A. (“Dick”) Ehst will retire from his post as President and Chief Executive Officer of Customers Bank, a subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Samvir (“Sam”) Sidhu, currently Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer, has been named as Ehst’s successor. The retirement and succession are effective July 1, 2021.

Sam Sidhu was the founder and chief executive of Megalith Financial Corp. LLC, a NYSE-listed financial technology-based special purpose acquisition company. Prior to launching Megalith, Sam worked at Providence Equity Partners and Goldman Sachs. He earned an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.S. from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

Despite the COVID-19 global pandemic, Jay, Dick, Sam, and the executive team have led Customers Bank into new markets and launched new products growing earnings, increasing profitability, and improving shareholder value. In the last 12-months, Customers Bank became one of the nation’s top five PPP lenders and successfully spun-off BankMobile, the digital banking and technology subsidiary.

“We cannot thank Dick enough for what he’s done for Customers Bank,” said Jay Sidhu. “He’s positioned us for continued growth and success. He’s worked closely with Sam for the past year to ensure a seamless hand-off and transition. Dick has been my very good friend for nearly 50 years, and we owe so much to him.”

Sam Sidhu echoed the praise, “I am taking over from a banking icon. Dick has been unselfish in sharing with me his wisdom and insight, while encouraging me to follow my instincts and strike out in new directions for the bank. I am excited about the bank’s future and our opportunities. I am indebted to Dick for putting us in a position to achieve even greater success.”

Under Sam Sidhu’s leadership, Customers Bank partnered with several leading fintechs to establish a hybrid banking model. The hybrid model enabled Customers Bank to outperform most larger lenders’ efforts to support small businesses through the Small Business Administration’s Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loans. In January 2021, as the banking industry discussed how to support the third tranche of PPP loans and some lenders expressed concern about fatigue, the executive team decided it would support other lenders’ PPP efforts to help more small businesses weather the American economic recovery.