 
checkAd

NCR Corporation Announces Upsizing of 5.125% Senior Notes Due 2029

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.03.2021, 22:33  |  12   |   |   

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) (the “Company”) announced today the upsizing of the aggregate principal amount of the 5.125% senior notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) from $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion. The additional $100 million aggregate principal amount of Notes will be issued at a price of 100.25% of the principal amount of such Notes. The Notes will be general unsecured senior obligations of the Company and will be initially guaranteed by the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, NCR International, Inc., a Delaware corporation. All of the Notes will be issued under the same indenture and will be treated as a single series and will have the same terms.

The Notes are expected to be issued on April 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The issuance of the Notes is not conditioned on the closing of the Cardtronics Acquisition which, if completed, will occur subsequent to the issuance of the Notes.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the issuance of the Notes, borrowings under its senior secured credit facilities and its trade receivables securitization facility and/or cash on hand, to finance the consideration payable in connection with the Cardtronics Acquisition, to repay certain indebtedness of Cardtronics and to pay related fees and expenses. The proceeds of the Notes will be held in escrow until satisfaction of the escrow release conditions.

If such escrow release conditions are not satisfied on or prior to the earlier of November 1, 2021 and the date on which the Company notifies the escrow agent and the trustee in writing that the Company has determined that the escrow release conditions will not be satisfied, then $600 million of the principal amount of the Notes will be subject to a special mandatory redemption. If the Cardtronics Acquisition is not consummated, the remaining net proceeds from the issuance of the Notes (after the payment of the special mandatory redemption price) will be used for general corporate purposes.

The Notes and the related subsidiary guarantee were offered in the United States to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and the related subsidiary guarantee have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements use words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “outlook,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” and words of similar meaning. Statements that describe or relate to the Company’s plans, goals, intentions, strategies, financial outlook, the Company’s expectations regarding the Cardtronics Acquisition, the Company’s intention to consummate the offering and issue the Notes or the intended use of proceeds from the offering of the Notes, and statements that do not relate to historical or current fact, are examples of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, which may not prove to be accurate, and involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are out of the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and current reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NCR Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NCR Corporation Announces Upsizing of 5.125% Senior Notes Due 2029 NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) (the “Company”) announced today the upsizing of the aggregate principal amount of the 5.125% senior notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) from $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion. The additional $100 million aggregate principal amount of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
QIAGEN Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for NeuMoDx Multiplex Test Expanding COVID-19 ...
Accenture to Acquire Cygni to Help Clients Accelerate Cloud First Strategies With Software ...
Humanigen Reports Positive Phase 3 Topline Results Demonstrating That Lenzilumab Improves Survival ...
P&G Aims to Improve Portrayal of “Black Life” on Screen, Expands Inclusion Efforts for Black ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against EHang Holdings ...
McAfee MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform Now Generally Available
Arcosa, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of $400 Million of Senior Notes
DraftKings and WWE Enter Historic New Deal
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
NCR Corporation Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
22.03.21
NCR Corporation Announces Offering of Senior Notes
17.03.21
OnPath Federal Credit Union Partners with NCR Corporation to Enhance Digital Banking for Consumers and Businesses
10.03.21
NCR Board Elects New Independent Lead Director and Nominates New Board Member
10.03.21
Redstone Federal Credit Union Expands Partnership with NCR Corporation to Enhance Business Banking