 
checkAd

Two UBS advisors in the Northeast Private Wealth Market named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors list

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.03.2021, 22:39  |  11   |   |   

UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that two Private Wealth Advisors in the firm’s Northeast Private Wealth Management market have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top Women Wealth Advisors list for 2021. The advisors are Andrea Bevis and Teresa Jacobsen.

"It's great to see the accomplishments of our female financial advisors recognized both inside and outside of the office," said Julie Fox, Northeast Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. “Andrea and Teresa are dedicated to providing clients and their families with the highest level of financial advice to help them achieve their goals."

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu UBS Group AG!
Short
Basispreis 15,45€
Hebel 14,44
Ask 0,81
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 13,53€
Hebel 12,77
Ask 1,09
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Andrea joined UBS Private Wealth Management in 2015. Since 2003, she has helped affluent families and entrepreneurs succeed financially by providing tailored advice, strategies, planning, and investment solutions. Andrea earned her B.S. in Finance and dual M.B.A./M.S.F. from Boston College's Carroll School of Management. In the past, she has been recognized nationally as an industry leader by Forbes/SHOOK as both a Best-In-State Wealth Advisor and a Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisor.

Teresa joined UBS in 1999 and has over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. Recently, she earned the Barron's Hall of Fame recognition, which highlights 10 or more years of being ranked in one of Barron's Top 100 rankings. She is currently a Barron's Top 1,200 Advisor for the state of Connecticut, and has the Certified Retirement Specialist designation. Prior to joining UBS, Terri held roles at U.S. Trust, Pfizer, Inc. and KPMG. Teresa earned her MBA degree from Pace University.

This year’s Top Women Wealth Advisors list recognizes 1,000 women advisors across the US, who have been selected by SHOOK Research after undergoing extensive interviews covering areas such as client service, compliance and investing process.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/top-women-advisors.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management
 As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS
 UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 31% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 20% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 68,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

Neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

UBS Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Two UBS advisors in the Northeast Private Wealth Market named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors list UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that two Private Wealth Advisors in the firm’s Northeast Private Wealth Management market have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top Women Wealth Advisors list for 2021. The advisors are Andrea …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
QIAGEN Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for NeuMoDx Multiplex Test Expanding COVID-19 ...
Accenture to Acquire Cygni to Help Clients Accelerate Cloud First Strategies With Software ...
Humanigen Reports Positive Phase 3 Topline Results Demonstrating That Lenzilumab Improves Survival ...
P&G Aims to Improve Portrayal of “Black Life” on Screen, Expands Inclusion Efforts for Black ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against EHang Holdings ...
McAfee MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform Now Generally Available
Arcosa, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of $400 Million of Senior Notes
DraftKings and WWE Enter Historic New Deal
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:11 Uhr
ROUNDUP 3: Hedgefonds-Ausfall bedroht Credit Suisse und andere Banken
19:08 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: EuroStoxx auf höchstem Stand seit 2008
12:17 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Bankensektor in Turbulenzen - Hedgefonds zieht CS-Kurs runter
12:13 Uhr
ROUNDUP 2: Hedgefonds-Ausfall bedroht Credit Suisse und andere Banken
12:05 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt: Verluste bei Bankaktien trüben Rekordstimmung an der Börse
10:11 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax auf Rekordhoch - Banken aber unter Druck
09:36 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Credit Suisse stark unter Druck - Zwangsverkäufe eines Fonds
27.03.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 12/21
25.03.21
Three UBS Advisors in Greater New England Named to Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors List
25.03.21
CREDIT SUISSE belässt UBS AG auf 'Outperform'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
50
UBS Group N, Erholungspotential ist vorhanden