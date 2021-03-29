Globus Maritime Announces Filing of its 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F

GLYFADA, Greece, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Maritime Limited ("Globus," the “Company," “we,” or “our”) (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F that contains the Company’s audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 was filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and may be found on the Company’s website at www.globusmaritime.gr under Investor Relations.



Alternatively, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge, by request to Globus’ Investor Relations Advisor at: