Pinehurst Capital I Announces Minor Amendments to Agreement with Silver Bullet Mines Inc. and Provides Financing Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 22:30  |  12   |   |   

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinehurst Capital I Inc. (TSXV: PHT.P) (the "Corporation" or "Pinehurst"), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), and further to its previously proposed qualifying transaction (the "Transaction") with Silver Bullet Mines Inc. (“SBMI”), is pleased to provide an update on the Transaction and associated financing (the “SBMI Financing”).

Pinehurst and SBMI made minor amendments to the definitive agreement between them. The amendments:

  • extend the outside date to closing the Transaction to April 30, 2021; and
  • change the definition of “SBMI Financing" to mean one or more non-brokered private placements of securities of SBMI (but, for greater certainty, excluding the SBMI Convertible Note) for aggregate gross proceeds of no less than $2,009,200 at a price or prices to be determined by SBMI, acting reasonably (the “Minimum”).

With respect to the SBMI Financing, Pinehurst has been advised by SBMI that it has received cash and subscription agreements which when added together aggregate to more than the Minimum. SBMI intends to continue with the SBMI Financing, but intends to close off the SBMI Financing on or about March 31, 2021. SBMI reserves the right to add to the SBMI Financing after that date if deemed appropriate by SBMI’s board.

Pinehurst’s press release of March 10, 2021 spoke of site preparation, exploration and development operations currently underway at SBMI’s Buckeye Silver Mine in Arizona. Pictures of these current and past activities at the Buckeye Mine and some of SBMI’s equipment are available at https://www.silverbulletmines.com/about.

“We thank our team for the great faith they have shown in us by exceeding the financing minimum,” said John Carter, SBMI’s CEO. “In our opinion that significantly reduces transaction risk and allows us to push forward with the exploration and development in anticipation of the bulk sampling operations at the Buckeye.”

Please visit SBMI’s website www.silverbulletmines.com or follow SBMI on Twitter @bulletmines.

This news release is approved by Ronald J. Wortel, P. Eng, the President of SBMI, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with NI 43-101

For further information, please contact:

David Rosenkrantz
Pinehurst Capital I Inc., CEO
e: drosenkrantz@patica.ca
p: +1 416-865-0123

Peter M. Clausi
Silver Bullet Mines Inc., VP Capital Markets
e: pclausi@silverbulletmines.com
p: +1 416-890-1232

Information concerning Silver Bullet has been provided to the Corporation by Silver Bullet for inclusion in this press release.

