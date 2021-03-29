 
Digi International Acquires Haxiot

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) (www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, today announced that it has acquired Dallas-based Haxiot, an industry leader in end-to-end LoRaWAN-based solutions. Terms of the acquisition were not immediately disclosed.

Founded in 2015, Haxiot is a leading provider of low power wide area (LPWA) wireless technology and has an extensive LoRaWAN product portfolio that includes high performance client modules, intelligent industrial devices, gateways and the highly scalable X-ON cloud IoT platform. Haxiot’s fully integrated systems provide a seamless deployment experience for small to large enterprise and network operators in multiple industries such as smart utilities, oil and gas, industrial and supply chain.

The acquisition of Haxiot significantly enhances Digi’s embedded systems portfolio and immediately extends the company’s market reach with a complete LoRaWAN offering including embedded modules, gateways, network server solution, and SaaS offering. The easy-to-provision and deploy solution complements Digi’s embedded offerings, which includes its market-leading Digi XBee ecosystem and Digi ConnectCore system-on-modules. The combination gives customers a broad set of offerings to choose from as they create full stack IoT applications.

In addition to the LoRaWAN product portfolio, Haxiot brings innovative industrial IoT capabilities that deliver edge intelligence, field deployment tools and rich data, and value-added services.

This acquisition comes during a time of significant growth for LoRa-based systems. According to Semtech, the organization that created the underlying LoRa standard, LoRa is expected to move into the mainstream in 2021 with significant market adoption and an estimated 40% compound annual growth rate over the next several years.

“Adding Haxiot’s LoRaWAN platform to our existing portfolio provides customers with a single-source for their embedded systems needs and the ability to get to market faster with the right technology for their applications,” said Steve Ericson, General Manager and Vice President of OEM Solutions for Digi International. “We look forward to joining forces with the Haxiot team and expand our business together.”

“As a seasoned industry leader with a strong track record of success, Digi provides the Haxiot team with the resources and bench strength to fuel further innovation,” said Nik Kitson, Haxiot CEO and Co-Founder. “We look forward to joining the Digi team and driving more success with current and future customers.”

