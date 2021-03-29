Cellectis Establishes an At-The-Market (ATM) Program on Nasdaq

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS – EURONEXT GROWTH: ALCLS) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnological company employing its core proprietary technologies to develop best-in-class products based on gene-edited allogeneic CAR T-cells in the field of immuno-oncology, today announced that it has filed a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to an At-The-Market (ATM) program, pursuant to which it may offer and sell to eligible investors a total gross amount of up to $125.0 million of American Depositary Shares (“ADS”), each ADS representing one ordinary share of Cellectis, from time to time in sales deemed to be an “at the market offering” pursuant to the terms of a sales agreement with Jefferies LLC (“Jefferies”), acting as sales agent. The timing of any sales will depend on a variety of factors. The ATM program is presently intended to be effective through the expiration of the existing registration statement, i.e. until June 2, 2023, unless terminated prior to such date in accordance with the sales agreement or the maximum amount of the program has been reached.

The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds, if any, of sales of ADSs issued under the program (i) to fund the research and development of its product candidates, (ii) to pursue new human therapeutics approaches based on its proprietary gene editing technology outside of oncology, (iii) to fund manufacturing activity in its proprietary state-of-the-art facility in Raleigh, North Carolina, and (iv) for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Jefferies, as sales agent, will use commercially reasonable efforts to arrange on the Company’s behalf for the sale of all ADSs requested to be sold by the Company, consistent with Jefferies’ normal sales and trading practices. Sales prices may vary based on market prices and other factors. Only eligible investors (as described in greater detail below) may purchase ADSs under the ATM program.

The ADSs and the underlying ordinary shares will be issued through a capital increase without shareholders’ preferential subscription rights under the provisions of Article L. 225-138 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and pursuant to the 13th and/or 15th resolutions adopted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 29, 2020 (or any substitute resolutions, adopted from time to time), within the limit of a maximum number of 12,799,700 ordinary shares (being the maximum authorized by the shareholders for each such resolution), representing a maximum potential dilution of approximately 29.74% based on the existing share capital of the Company.