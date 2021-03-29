ISC Named to the Globe and Mail’s Women Lead Here Benchmark of Executive Gender Diversity

REGINA, Saskatchewan, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) (“ISC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce in has been named to the Globe and Mail’s 2021 Report on Business Women Lead Here list for the second consecutive year. Launched in 2020, Women Lead Here is a benchmark report produced by Report on Business magazine. It uses a proprietary research methodology to rank Canadian companies that have achieved, or are nearing, gender parity in executive ranks.



“ISC is proud to be included among the 2021 Women Lead Here honourees,” said Jeff Stusek, President & CEO. “I am also proud that 50 per cent of the senior leadership roles at ISC are held by women from across the business. They set the standard for our organization every day and have been critical to our success. I have no doubt that all the women in our organization will continue to be key to our achievements. Congratulations to all the honourees.”