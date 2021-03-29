OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call

RED BANK, New Jersey, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank, today announced that it will issue its earnings release for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021 after the market close. Management will then conduct a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, on Friday, April 30, 2021 to discuss highlights of the Company's first quarter operating performance.

The direct dial number for the call is 1-888-338-7143. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529, Replay Conference Number 10153816 from one hour after the end of the call until July 29, 2021.



The conference call will also be available (listen-only) via the Internet by accessing the Company's Web address: www.oceanfirst.com - Investor Relations. Web users should go to the site at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast will be available for 90 days.



OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $11.45 billion regional bank operating throughout New Jersey, metropolitan Philadelphia and metropolitan New York City. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing solutions, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey.



OceanFirst Financial Corp.'s press releases are available at http://www.oceanfirst.com.