Fastenal Company Announces Conference Call to Review 2021 First Quarter Earnings

Fastenal Company (Nasdaq:FAST) announced the date and time for its conference call to review 2021 first quarter results, as well as current operations. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. central time.

To access the call, please visit the following Web address:

https://investor.fastenal.com/events.cfm

Our conference call presentation (which includes information, supplemental to that contained in our earnings announcement, regarding results for the quarter) will be available at 6:00 a.m., central time, on the day of the conference call. To access the presentation, please visit the following Web address: https://investor.fastenal.com/releases.cfm

An online archive of the webcast will be available within one hour of the conclusion of the call and will remain available until June 1, 2021. Participants must have a soundcard and speakers to listen to the online webcast.

About Fastenal

Fastenal helps customers simplify and realize product and process savings across their supply chain. We sell a broad offering of products spanning more than nine major product lines – from fasteners and tools to safety and janitorial supplies. These products are efficiently distributed to manufacturing facilities, job sites, and other customer locations through local service teams and point-of-use FMI (Fastenal Managed Inventory) solutions, including industrial vending technology and bin stock programs. Our distribution system supports over 3,200 in-market locations (a combination of branches and customer-specific Onsite locations), primarily in North America but also in Asia, Europe, and Central and South America, each providing tailored inventory, flexible service, and custom solutions to drive the unique goals of local customers. These in-market servicing locations are supported by sixteen regional distribution centers, a captive logistics fleet, robust sourcing, quality and manufacturing resources, and multiple teams of industry specialists and support personnel – all working toward Fastenal’s common goal of Growth Through Customer Service.

Additional information regarding Fastenal is available on the Fastenal Company website at www.fastenal.com.

FAST-G

