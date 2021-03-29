Masonite Launches DuraStyle Wood Doors With AquaSeal

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR), today announced the launch of DuraStyle exterior wood doors with AquaSeal technology, engineered to protect the natural beauty of wood doors.

AquaSeal technology employs a patented process that seals the edges of wood panels and glass inserts with a clear barrier engineered to protect against water penetration, a leading cause of door failure. DuraStyle exterior wood doors are constructed with premium components and assembled by skilled Masonite employees. They are backed by a five-year limited warranty and can deliver up to 22 times the protection against water penetration compared to exterior wood doors without AquaSeal.