Castle Biosciences to Present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, today announced that Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present a company overview at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on April 12, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

A live audio webcast of the company’s presentation will be available by visiting Castle Biosciences’ website at https://ir.castlebiosciences.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the live broadcast.