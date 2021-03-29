Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. and Stem, Inc. Announce Registration Statement Effectiveness and April 27, 2021 Scheduled Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE: STPK), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (“Star Peak”), and Stem, Inc., a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage systems (“Stem”), today announced that Star Peak’s registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-251397), relating to the previously announced merger of Star Peak and Stem, has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Star Peak will mail Stockholders as of March 4, 2021 the definitive proxy statement/consent solicitation/prospectus relating to the Special Meeting of Star Peak Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”).

The Special Meeting to approve the pending business combination is scheduled for Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The Special Meeting will be completely virtual and conducted via live webcast. Holders of Star Peak’s shares of Common Stock at the close of business on the record date of March 4, 2021 are entitled to notice of the virtual Special Meeting and should vote before 11:59 p.m. ET on April 26, 2021.

If the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, the parties anticipate that the business combination will close shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all other closing conditions.

Star Peak stockholders can exercise their votes online, via telephone or by mail. More information on how to vote can be found at https://stpk.starpeakcorp.com/vote. Star Peak stockholders who need assistance voting or have questions regarding the Special Meeting may contact Star Peak’s proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali, toll-free at (877) 787-9239 or email Morrow Sodali at STPK.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

Stem provides solutions that address the challenges of today’s dynamic energy market. By combining advanced energy storage solutions with Athena, a world-class artificial intelligence (AI)-powered analytics platform, Stem enables customers and partners to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation and grid power. Stem’s solutions help enterprise customers benefit from a clean, adaptive energy infrastructure and achieve a wide variety of goals, including expense reduction, resilience, sustainability, environmental and corporate responsibility and innovation. Stem also offers full support for solar partners interested in adding storage to standalone, community or commercial solar projects – both behind and in front of the meter.