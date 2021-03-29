 
New Survey from SurveyMonkey and AAPI Data Detail Experiences with Racial Discrimination, Hate Crimes, and Harassment

When: Tuesday, March 30th, 2pm Pacific/5pm Eastern
Where: Zoom webinar, RSVP https://ucr.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_X-iGxJgeTiOrmJuI2KGUcw

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This presentation will focus on survey data collected in the immediate aftermath of the 2021 March Atlanta shootings. They survey asked American residents, including Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPIs), about experiences with hate crimes, harassment, and bias. The presentation materials are based on responses from a national sample of 16,336 Americans, with an oversample of Asian Americans (n=1831) and Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders (n=186).

Representatives from AAPI Data and SurveyMonkey, as well as AAPI community partners, will discuss the following trends and more, with attention to current AAPI experiences with discrimination and how those experiences compare with both the general U.S. population and other racial groups.

  • Hate crime experiences are significantly higher among Asian Americans than the national average, both in 2020 and so far in 2021.
  • Asian Americans are also less likely than Americans overall to say that they are comfortable reporting hate crimes to authorities, and more likely to say that they are concerned that they might get attacked again.
  • The “perpetual foreigner” stereotype is also prevalent; Asian Americans are three times as likely as all Americans, and 9 times as likely as Whites to be asked “where [are] you from, assuming you’re not from the United States.”

About AAPI Data

AAPI Data is a nationally recognized publisher of demographic data and policy research on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, with hundreds of news mentions in national and local outlets. Our reputation is built on data and research that is accurate, compelling, and timely. In addition to our news impact, community organizations, government agencies, and decisionmakers regularly reach out to us, to better understand key aspects of AAPI communities.

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ: SVMK) is a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback. The company’s platform empowers over 20 million active users to analyze and act on feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and market research respondents. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions, and integrations enable more than 345,000 organizations to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention​ and unlock growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey's vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.

Contacts:
Karthick Ramakrishnan, Director and Founder, AAPI Data - karthick@aapidata.com
Janelle Wong, Senior Researcher, AAPI Data - janelle@aapidata.com
Jennifer Lee, Senior Researcher, AAPI Data - jennifer@aapidata.com
Sara Sadhwani, Senior Researcher, AAPI Data - sara@aapidata.com
Sandra Gharib, SurveyMonkey - pr@surveymonkey.com


