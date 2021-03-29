New Survey from SurveyMonkey and AAPI Data Detail Experiences with Racial Discrimination, Hate Crimes, and Harassment

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This presentation will focus on survey data collected in the immediate aftermath of the 2021 March Atlanta shootings. They survey asked American residents, including Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPIs), about experiences with hate crimes, harassment, and bias. The presentation materials are based on responses from a national sample of 16,336 Americans, with an oversample of Asian Americans (n=1831) and Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders (n=186).

Representatives from AAPI Data and SurveyMonkey, as well as AAPI community partners, will discuss the following trends and more, with attention to current AAPI experiences with discrimination and how those experiences compare with both the general U.S. population and other racial groups.

Hate crime experiences are significantly higher among Asian Americans than the national average, both in 2020 and so far in 2021.

Asian Americans are also less likely than Americans overall to say that they are comfortable reporting hate crimes to authorities, and more likely to say that they are concerned that they might get attacked again.

The “perpetual foreigner” stereotype is also prevalent; Asian Americans are three times as likely as all Americans, and 9 times as likely as Whites to be asked “where [are] you from, assuming you’re not from the United States.”



