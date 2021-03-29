Gold Standard Ventures Reports 2020 Annual Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (NYSE AMERICAN: GSV) (TSX: GSV) (“Gold Standard” or the “Company”) announces the Company's audited consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. For details of the audited consolidated financial statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis, Annual Information Form, and Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, please see the Company's filings on SEDAR and EDGAR.



Jason Attew, President and CEO, commented, "Gold Standard had another busy year in 2020, outlining an updated PFS for the South Railroad Project, reporting an initial mineral resource estimate at the Lewis Project, partnering with a renowned mine financier in Orion Mine Finance, completing our 2020 drill program focused on adding to existing mineral reserves, and advancing our permitting application in Nevada.