My Size Provides Business Update for the Fourth Quarter of 2020

Airport City, Israel, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- My Size, Inc . (the "Company" or "MySize") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of innovative measurement solutions, today provided a business update for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. A copy of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and posted on the Company’s website at https://ir.mysizeid.com .

Completed two registered direct offerings in January and March 2021, resulting in $2M and $3.3M in gross proceeds, respectively, and received $0.8 million from warrant exercises in January and February 2021.

MySizeID delivered over 12 million size recommendations in 2020.

Significant expansion of MySizeID into the uniform and workwear sector in North American and Europe.

Launched footwear measurement solution with MySizeID.﻿

Ronen Luzon, CEO of My Size, Inc., stated, “We are pleased to see continued if moderate, growth in Q4 2020 in all key metrics, including in the number of recommendations our customer’s shoppers are using to purchase apparel, as well as revenue, compared to the same period last year. “This year, our goal is to transform MySizeID from a solution that provides brands and their customers with accurate size recommendations to a more robust, end-to-end solution that inspires customer confidence and drives omnichannel revenue growth by providing a superior consumer journey.”

“During Q4, the company partnered with UniformMarket which has 3,000 online stores that are part of the UniformMarket network. The UniformMarket, joins our growing constellation of brands, in a sector expected to reach $42.1 billion by 2025, which includes Tricorp, Victory Cheer Uniforms, Rumina `Nursingwear, and others.

“The MySize footwear sizing solution, which aims to address the $20.9 billion footwear market (2020, US), was also introduced in Q4. MySizeID provides highly accurate size recommendations for footwear shoppers with the goal of significantly reducing the need for “free two-way-shipping” and advancing sustainability goals for the breadth of the retail apparel sector.

