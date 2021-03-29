 
Reata Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at Upcoming Medical Conferences

PLANO, Texas, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RETA) (“Reata,” the “Company,” or “we”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that abstracts highlighting clinical data for bardoxolone methyl (“bardoxolone”) will be presented at two upcoming nephrology conferences including The World Congress of Nephrology 2021 being held virtually from April 15 – 19, 2021 and the 58th European Renal Association and European Dialysis and Transplant Association (“ERA-EDTA”) Congress being held from June 5 – 8, 2021 in Berlin, Germany and virtually.

The poster presentation at The World Congress of Nephrology 2021 will report results from EAGLE, an open-label, long-term extension study of bardoxolone in patients with chronic kidney disease (“CKD”) caused by Alport syndrome.

Abstract Title: Interim Analysis of the EAGLE Trial: An Open-Label Study to Assess the Long-Term Safety and Tolerability of Bardoxolone Methyl in Patients with Alport Syndrome
Presenter: Roser Torra, MD, PhD, Inherited Kidney Disorders, Nephrology Department, Fundacio Puigvert, Instituto de Investigacion Carlos III, Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Abstract: WCN21-0356; poster will be available throughout the conference

An abstract describing pediatric data from the Phase 3 CARDINAL trial of bardoxolone in patients with CKD caused by Alport syndrome was selected for oral presentation at the 58th ERA-EDTA Congress.

Abstract Title: Safety of Bardoxolone Methyl in Pediatric Patients with Alport Syndrome in CARDINAL Phase 3 Trial
Presenter: Bradley Warady, MD, Director, Division of Pediatric Nephrology, Children's Mercy Kansas City, Kansas City, MO
Session: Interventions in CKD; Abstract number FC 023; Presented June 6, 2021, Session Time: 11:45 – 13:15 CEST

About Bardoxolone

Bardoxolone is an investigational, once-daily, orally administered activator of Nrf2, a transcription factor that induces molecular pathways that promote the resolution of inflammation by restoring mitochondrial function, reducing oxidative stress, and inhibiting pro-inflammatory signaling. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug designation to bardoxolone for the treatment of Alport syndrome and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (“ADPKD”). The European Commission has granted Orphan Drug designation in Europe to bardoxolone for the treatment of Alport syndrome.

