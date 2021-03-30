 
TurtleTree Scientific and JSBiosciences enter into a strategic partnership for the development of cell culture media and contract manufacturing services

SINGAPORE, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JSBiosciences (hereinafter referred to as "JSBio") has just announced a partnership with TurtleTree Scientific (hereinafter referred to as "TTS"). Both parties have signed a letter of intent to collaborate in the development of cell culture media at a commercial scale. JSBio will provide TTS's customers with a supply of food grade basal media and media formulation services, also expanding to other services including large scale manufacturing.

TurtleTree and JSBiosciences enter into a strategic partnership for the development of cell culture media and contract manufacturing services

JSBio will leverage its strong media development expertise and established local raw material supply chains in this partnership. The group company's (Thousand Oaks BioPharmaceuticals Group) unique "integrated cost control program" in the field of biological products will help TTS to achieve high-efficiency, and low-cost production capabilities. After low-cost upstream processes are established, JSBio will help TTS achieve pilot production capacity and subsequently, commercial production scale in Singapore.

TTS parent company, TurtleTree Labs Pte Ltd, is already a customer of this partnership and has an exclusive patented technology around the production of human milk as well as naturally-occurring components within it. These different ingredients have various targeted health benefits and their commercial production will unlock access to better nutrition for infants, young children and adults alike. JSBio has a robust track record for development of mammalian cell culture media with validated large-scale production and cell culture process development capacity. For TurtleTree Scientific customers, this means having access to complete media solutions at the price point necessary to make cell agriculture a reality for mass production.

Both parties have recognised the potential synergies and have entered a collaboration to compliment each other's advantages. There is untapped potential for biopharmaceutical technology to be applied to the production of food and nutrition in the cell agriculture industry. This will shape the future of safe, accessible and higher quality sustainable foods.

For interview requests contact: pr@turtletreescientific.com
For more information: https://bit.ly/3dgIPpN

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1472759/TurtleTree_Founders_Fengru_and_Max.jpg



