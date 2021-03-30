Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. Reports 2020 Results

“In addition to outsourcing our production and moving to an asset-light model, in 2020 we fully integrated our newly acquired Kids-N-Pets Brands and also added Biz and Dryel to our family of high-quality, high-value brands. We battled severe raw material and container delays throughout the second half of the year. Our improved gross margins helped offset lower sales, which resulted from these supply chain issues, as well as from lower store traffic and work from home trends.

President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Goldstein stated, “In 2020, we took significant steps to transform and grow our business for the long term. I am proud of the job the team did on its execution of these important strategic initiatives, as well as how the team responded to pandemic driven challenges.

“Our 2020 results and profitability were negatively impacted by planned charges related to our supply chain transition and acquisition expenses. We also incurred impairment expenses in the fourth quarter as lower second half sales and supply chain shortages prevented us from utilizing raw materials before their expiration.

“We continue to experience supply chain delays for raw materials and containers, as well as overall production slippage from the recent severe winter weather. Despite those headwinds, we are optimistic about improved results for 2021, as well as our longer-term strategy. We see strong opportunities for growth in our Alpha, Kids N Pets, and Liquid Gold brands, as well as further cost efficiencies once supply chains stabilize. Execution on this strategy will drive stronger cash flow generation and shareholder value.”

Chief Financial Officer and Director Kevin A. Paprzycki added, “Given the supply chain and production challenges we continue to face in 2021, we proactively worked with our financial partner UMB to negotiate additional flexibility with our loan covenants for the year. We are greatly appreciative of UMB’s support as we work through these pandemic and weather-related supply issues.”

In February, our shareholder rights plan expired and the board determined not to renew it.

Net Sales

Net sales increased during 2020 due to our Kids N Pets, Biz and Dryel acquisitions, but a decent portion of the benefit from those transactions was offset by COVID-related impacts. Decreased foot traffic in stores selling our hair and skin care products, work-from-home trends impacting dry shampoo and drying cleaning usage, and supply chain shortages and delays leading to missed distribution opportunities, hindered our full net sales growth potential.

Net Loss

Our net loss of $1.5 million was primarily driven by significant impairments of our raw materials, increased intangible asset amortization associated with recent acquisitions, one-time expenses incurred in conjunction with our acquisitions and outsourcing transition, and COVID-related supply chain issues. These were partially offset by the acquisition of new high-quality, high-value brands that have proved to be strong additions to our portfolio.

Cash Flow

We had improvement in our operating cash flow primarily driven by the reduction of finished goods inventory we had built up for our supply chain transition. Our Kids N Pets, Biz, and Dryel acquisitions, as well as decreased production costs associated with outsourcing, also contributed to our increased cash flow.

On March 26, 2021, we amended our Loan Agreement with UMB with the First Amendment to Loan and Security Agreement (“First Amendment”) to provide additional covenant flexibility as a result of pandemic related supply chain issues. The First Amendment is effective as of December 31, 2020. The Company’s fixed charge coverage ratio, applicable for the months ending August 31, 2021 through December 31, 2021, on a trailing 12-month basis, and net equity covenant targets were modified and the interest rate for both our revolving credit facility and term loan will increase by 2.0%. The interest rate increase will remain until we have a consecutive three-month period of no defaults or events of default and our fixed charge coverage ratio is greater than or equal to 1.20 to 1.00. Finally, the First Amendment provided minimum cumulative cash flow after debt service amounts for each monthly year-to-date period from January 1, 2021 through July 31, 2021.

About Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc.

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. develops, markets, and sells high-quality, high-value household and personal care products nationally and internationally to mass merchandisers, drugstores, supermarkets, hardware stores, e-commerce retailers, other retail outlets, and to wholesale distributors. Over the last 65+ years we have developed a reputation for delivering products that consumers know and trust.

Our flagship product, Scott’s Liquid Gold Wood Care, is a leader in its category and is known for bringing life back to and protecting all types of natural wood surfaces. Our Kids N Pets brands are award winning, safe, stain and odor removing products targeted toward households with children and pets. Our newly acquired Biz and Dryel are top performing laundry care products, with Biz being a top stain removing laundry additive, and Dryel being the market leader in at-home dry cleaning.

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. also owns Neoteric Cosmetics, a personal care company with a rich history of offering products that deliver high-quality, proven results that customers expect. Neoteric’s personal care products are embraced and respected by both medical professionals and consumers alike and include brands such as Alpha Skin Care, Prell, and Denorex. Neoteric Cosmetics is also the proud American specialty channel distributor for Batiste Dry Shampoo.

SCOTT’S LIQUID GOLD-INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Net sales $ 30,272 $ 28,450 Cost of sales 17,090 17,537 Impairment of inventories 876 107 Total cost of sales 17,966 17,644 Gross Profit 12,306 10,806 Gross Margin 40.7 % 38.0 % Operating expenses: Advertising 702 792 Selling 7,831 5,903 General and administrative 4,724 4,486 Intangible asset amortization 1,195 634 Impairment of property and equipment 107 342 Total operating expenses 14,559 12,157 Loss from operations (2,253 ) (1,351 ) Interest income 3 93 Interest expense (345 ) (22 ) Gain on sale of equipment - 110 Other income 350 - Loss before income taxes (2,245 ) (1,170 ) Income tax benefit 694 513 Net loss $ (1,551 ) $ (657 ) Net loss per common share Basic $ (0.12 ) $ (0.05 ) Diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 12,635 12,442 Diluted 12,635 12,442

SCOTT’S LIQUID GOLD-INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value amounts) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5 $ 1,094 Accounts receivable, net 4,512 2,695 Inventories 3,988 7,841 Income taxes receivable 535 705 Property and equipment held for sale - 500 Prepaid expenses 596 368 Other current assets 112 71 Total current assets 9,748 13,274 Property and equipment, net 18 124 Deferred tax asset 784 556 Goodwill 5,280 3,230 Intangible assets, net 14,703 8,719 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,985 188 Other assets 38 - Total assets $ 33,556 $ 26,091 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,799 $ 1,809 Accrued expenses 296 422 Current portion of long-term debt 1,000 - Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 249 197 Other current liabilities 67 - Total current liabilities 3,411 2,428 Long-term debt, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 4,521 - Operating lease liabilities, net of current 3,032 19 Other liabilities 127 27 Total liabilities 11,091 2,474 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 20,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock; $0.10 par value, authorized 50,000 shares; issued and outstanding 12,618 shares (2020) and 12,462 shares (2019) 1,262 1,246 Capital in excess of par 7,633 7,250 Retained earnings 13,570 15,121 Total shareholders’ equity 22,465 23,617 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 33,556 $ 26,091

SCOTT’S LIQUID GOLD-INC. & SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (1,551 ) $ (657 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,430 796 Stock-based compensation 332 149 Deferred income taxes (229 ) (322 ) Gain on sale of equipment - (110 ) Impairment of equipment 107 342 Impairment of inventories 876 107 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (1,817 ) 352 Inventories 4,256 175 Prepaid expenses and other assets (323 ) 178 Income taxes receivable 170 (197 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities 331 (134 ) Total adjustments to net loss 5,133 1,336 Net cash provided by operating activities 3,582 679 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions (10,529 ) (5,583 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 500 110 Purchase of internal-use software - (286 ) Purchase of property and equipment (17 ) (101 ) Cash paid for leasehold improvements (484 ) - Reimbursement for leasehold improvements 433 - Net cash used in investing activities (10,097 ) (5,860 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facility 16,995 4,000 Repayments of revolving credit facility (13,573 ) (4,000 ) Proceeds from term loan 3,000 - Repayments of term loan (417 ) - Proceeds from PPP loan 600 - Repayment of PPP loan (600 ) - Payments for debt issuance costs (646 ) - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 67 43 Net cash provided by financing activities 5,426 43 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,089 ) (5,138 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,094 6,232 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 5 $ 1,094 Supplemental disclosures: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 183 $ 22

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "assumptions," "target," "guidance," “strategy,” "outlook," "plans," "projection," "may," "will," "would," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe,” "potential," or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements convey our expectations, intentions, or forecasts about future events, circumstances, or results. All forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which may change over time and many of which are beyond our control. You should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction or guarantee about the future. Actual future objectives, strategies, plans, prospects, performance, conditions, or results may differ materially from those set forth in any forward-looking statement. Some of the factors that may cause actual results or other future events or circumstances to differ from those in forward-looking statements are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us or on our behalf speaks only as of the date that it was made. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events, circumstances, or results that arise after the date that the statement was made, except as required by applicable securities laws. You, however, should consult further disclosures (including disclosures of a forward-looking nature) that we may make in any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210329005776/en/