Date Change of Release of Year End 2020 Results and Conference Call

30.03.2021, 00:00  |  21   |   |   

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) ("Delta 9" or the "Company"), announces today that the previously announced date of release of its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 will be moved from March 30 to March 31, 2021. A conference call to discuss the results is now scheduled for April 1, 2021, pre-market. The conference call will be hosted that day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time by John Arbuthnot, Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Lawson, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question-and-answer period.

DATE: April 1, 2021
TIME: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Dial in # 1-888-886-7786
REPLAY: 1-877-674-6060
  Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time, July 1, 2021  
Replay passcode: 641689#

For more information contact:

Investor & Media Contact:
Ian Chadsey VP Corporate Affairs
Mobile: 204-898-7722
E-mail: ian.chadsey@delta9.ca

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. The Company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail sales channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other businesses. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DN" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "DLTNF". For more information, please visit www.delta9.ca.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company’s future business plans and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements relating to the date of release of the financial results of Delta 9 for the year ended December 31, 2020. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including the Company’s actual financial results being different from its estimates as well as all risk factors set forth in the annual information form of Delta 9 dated March 19, 2020 which has been filed on SEDAR. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. 


Disclaimer

