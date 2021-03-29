 
Avicanna Announces Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management Cease Trade Order

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021   

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS/

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. (the “Company” or “Avicanna”) (TSX: AVCN) announces that it will miss the deadline (the “Filing Deadline”) of March 31, 2021 to file the following (collectively, the “Documents”):

  • the Company’s audited annual financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, ‎as required by section 4.2 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure ‎‎Obligations (“NI 51-102”);‎ and

  • the Company’s Management Discussion & Analysis for the corresponding years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, ‎as required by section 5.1(2) of NI 51-102; and

  • the CEO and CFO certificates relating to the interim financial report, as required by National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuers’ Annual and Interim Filings.

The default is due, in part, to the Company’s auditors requiring additional time to complete their audit and assess the accounting and disclosure contained in the Documents related to certain revenue transactions.

Accordingly, the Company has informed staff of the Ontario Securities Commission about its anticipated delay in filing the Documents and has applied to the Ontario Securities Commission pursuant to Part 4 of National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”) for a Management Cease Trade Order (“MCTO”) pending the filing of the Documents, which MCTO will prohibit the Company’s management from trading in the securities of the Company until such time as the Documents are filed. No decision has yet been made by the Ontario Securities Commission on this application. The Ontario Securities Commission may grant the application and issue the Management Cease Trade Order or it may impose an issuer cease trade order if the Documents are not filed on or before March 31, 2021.

The Company will comply with the alternative information guidelines set out in Section 9 of NP 12-203 and will file bi-weekly default status reports in the form of press releases. The Company anticipates and expects to file the Documents by April 30, 2021.

If a MCTO is issued, during the period of default and until filing of the Documents, the Company intends to satisfy the provisions of the “alternative information guidelines” as set out in NP 12-203, including the requirement to file bi-weekly status reports in the form of news releases containing prescribed updating information. There can be no assurance that a MCTO will be issued.

