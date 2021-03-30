 
checkAd

Nuvei Adds Payment Solution for Nearly 40 Cryptocurrencies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 00:01  |  28   |   |   

Adding to its current stack of innovative payment methods, fintech provider Nuvei now offers support for the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies

MONTREAL and LONDON, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced it has added pay-in and payout support for nearly 40 of the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, NEO, Ripple and more. Now, eCommerce merchants can join the cryptocurrency revolution, offering innovative payment methods to access more customers around the world, even in previously hard to reach countries.

Mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies has steadily increased, with the current estimated global market capitalization reaching approximately $1.6 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. As the number of cryptocurrency holders continues to expand, merchants stand to grow their overall market share by accepting it as another alternative payment method (APM).

With consumer shopping habits trending increasingly more global – thanks to the ease of purchasing from any site in any country – supporting cryptocurrencies represents a sizable market opportunity for merchants to attract more buyers worldwide. Additionally, cryptocurrency payments are increasingly becoming more significant for industries offering large ticket and high volume goods and services.

“We’re excited to provide yet another pioneering solution that empowers our clients, large and small, with frictionless payment experiences and a greater opportunity to partake in a global marketplace,” said Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s chairman and CEO. “Nuvei continuously strives to offer the most relevant payment mediums for our clients and their customers. Our cryptocurrency support provides convenient, secure and instant transaction processing through a single integration.”

Active in over 200 global markets, Nuvei enables access to the most popular cryptocurrencies in addition to supporting nearly 150 local currencies and over 455 APMs. Merchants can now further conduct business across borders, as well as beyond the bounds of the fiat ecosystem. This provides the Company’s merchants with greater reach to consumers worldwide, and the agility to meet demand for additional payment preferences. They also benefit from enhanced security, privacy and integrity of transactions inherent with cryptocurrencies.

With the addition of cryptocurrencies to its platform, Nuvei can now also facilitate transactions for the world’s growing interest in Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) – certifiably singular digital files that represent tangible and intangible items, underpinned by blockchain technology. NFTs include digital artwork, videos, collectibles and other one-of-a-kind assets for cryptocurrency art enthusiasts and investors. As of this year, total sales of NFTs have surpassed $174 million, according to NonFungible.com, which monitors the cryptocurrency collectible market.

To discover Nuvei’s cryptocurrency payment solution, visit: https://nuvei.com/payment-solutions/cryptocurrency-payments/.

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform offers direct connections to all major payment card schemes in over 200 markets worldwide, supports 455 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

Contact:

Nuvei Investor Relations
IR@nuvei.com

Nuvei Public Relations
PR@nuvei.com


Nuvei Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nuvei Adds Payment Solution for Nearly 40 Cryptocurrencies Adding to its current stack of innovative payment methods, fintech provider Nuvei now offers support for the world’s most popular cryptocurrenciesMONTREAL and LONDON, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces its Addition to the Market's First Psychedelic Stock Index ETF
Remarkable Turnaround Following Leronlimab Treatment in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patient After 84 ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong 2020 Q4 & Annual Financial Results - Record Net Cash, Revenue & ...
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses ...
The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient
Auxly Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Digihost Acquires 700 S17+ 76TH Bitcoin Miners for Immediate Delivery
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.03.21
Nuvei Announces Closing of US$552 Million Bought Deal Secondary Offering
23.03.21
Mastercard Expands Partnership with Nuvei, Facilitating Accelerated Payouts with Mastercard Send
23.03.21
Nuvei to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
18.03.21
Nuvei Announces US$494 Million Bought Deal Secondary Offering
17.03.21
Nuvei Granted Approval to Process Sports Betting Payments in Virginia
16.03.21
Global Fintech Provider Nuvei Joins the American Gaming Association
10.03.21
Nuvei Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results