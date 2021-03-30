 
checkAd

Sensient Natural Ingredients Acquires Chili Pepper Plant in New Mexico

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.03.2021, 00:22  |  17   |   |   

Sensient Natural Ingredients LLC (SNI), a leading processor and supplier of dehydrated vegetable products and natural food ingredients, announced today that it has finalized a transaction to acquire New Mexico Chili Products Inc., a dehydrated chili production facility in Deming, NM, that processes capsicums and a variety of specialty chilies for commercial sale to CPG food manufacturers, spice blenders, and foodservice customers.

According to SNI’s General Manager, Michael Finete, “This acquisition aligns with our long-term business strategy to advance our leadership position in select growth categories as well as fortify our robust supply chain. This is also an opportunity to better service our customers and satisfy the food industry’s increased demand for on-trend, value-added, natural, and organic ingredients that are sustainably sourced and traceable from farm to fork.”

Sensient Natural Ingredients is one of North America’s largest processors of onion, garlic, capsicum, and other specialty vegetable products and supplies CPG food manufacturers throughout the world. SNI established operations in California’s Central Valley over 50 years ago and prides itself on the multi-generational grower relationships it maintains to this day. Mr. Finete added, “We aspire to build equally strong and enduring relationships with the respected growers in New Mexico as we invest in and support the Deming community.”

SNI is a vertically integrated, agriculture-based strategic business unit of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) and markets California-grown conventional and organic dehydrated onion, garlic, and parsley as well as domestic and imported capsicums (paprika and chili pepper) and varietals such as Jalapeño, Habeñero, Ancho, Chipotle, Guajillo, Pasilla, and New Mexico’s own Hatch chilies from the Hatch Valley. “This strategically-located facility not only provides incremental capacity for our growing business but also enables us to broaden our chili portfolio of products to offer bold flavor solutions to our customers,” said Finete.

All of SNI’s California-grown, vertically integrated products are responsibly sourced using sustainable farming methods. Its proprietary seed-to-shelf program, managed by SNI’s accredited agronomy division, is considered to be the industry benchmark for higher-yielding onion products with unparalleled traceability. All products meet or exceed industry standards for quality, safety, security, and full traceability, with all SNI facilities holding certifications of compliance with various third-party standards, such as those from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and certifications issued under the umbrella of the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), including Food Safety System Certification (FSSC) 22000, British Retail Consortium (BRC), and Safe Quality Food (SQF). For product information, contact SNI at sni.sales@sensient.com or call 209-667-2777.

ABOUT SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and personal care industries. Sensient’s customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

www.Sensient.com

Sensient Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sensient Natural Ingredients Acquires Chili Pepper Plant in New Mexico Sensient Natural Ingredients LLC (SNI), a leading processor and supplier of dehydrated vegetable products and natural food ingredients, announced today that it has finalized a transaction to acquire New Mexico Chili Products Inc., a dehydrated chili …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government
QIAGEN Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for NeuMoDx Multiplex Test Expanding COVID-19 ...
Humanigen Reports Positive Phase 3 Topline Results Demonstrating That Lenzilumab Improves Survival ...
Accenture to Acquire Cygni to Help Clients Accelerate Cloud First Strategies With Software ...
P&G Aims to Improve Portrayal of “Black Life” on Screen, Expands Inclusion Efforts for Black ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against EHang Holdings ...
NextDecade Announces Issuance of Preferred Equity to OGCI Climate Investments
Arcosa, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of $400 Million of Senior Notes
dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
Hate Mayo? Kraft Mayo Will Help You Conquer Your Fear With New ‘Overcoming Mayophobia’ Kit
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.03.21
Sensient Publishes Its Sixth Annual Sustainability Report With Performance Highlights and SASB Disclosures