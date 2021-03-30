 
checkAd

Date of 2021 AGM and Closing Date for Director Election Nominations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.03.2021, 00:39  |  51   |   |   

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX: XAM, TSX: XAM) (“Xanadu” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, Xanadu will hold its 2021 Annual General Meeting on:

Date: Wednesday, 26 May 2021
Time: 12:00pm (Sydney time)
Location: Virtual, Online only

In addition, the closing date for the receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a director is Wednesday, 7 April 2021.

Shareholders will be advised of further details regarding the 2021 Annual General Meeting in a separate Notice of Meeting, which will be provided to shareholders in late April 2021. The Notice of Meeting will also be available on the ASX Company Announcements Platform and Xanadu’s website at www.xanadumines.com.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Stewart
Chief Executive Officer
Xanadu Mines Ltd
M: +61 409 819 922
E: Andrew.stewart@xanadumines.com
W: www.xanadumines.com

This Announcement was authorised for release by Xanadu’s Board of Directors.


Xanadu Mines Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Date of 2021 AGM and Closing Date for Director Election Nominations TORONTO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX: XAM, TSX: XAM) (“Xanadu” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, Xanadu will hold its 2021 Annual General Meeting on: …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces its Addition to the Market's First Psychedelic Stock Index ETF
Remarkable Turnaround Following Leronlimab Treatment in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patient After 84 ...
K92 Mining Releases Strong 2020 Q4 & Annual Financial Results - Record Net Cash, Revenue & ...
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses ...
The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient
Auxly Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Digihost Acquires 700 S17+ 76TH Bitcoin Miners for Immediate Delivery
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.03.21
New Extension to Gold-Rich High-Grade Copper Zone at Kharmagtai
23.03.21
Shallow Bornite Mineralisation at Red Mountain
02.03.21
Two Diamond Drill Rigs Target High-Grade Bornite Zones at Kharmagtai

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
10
Xanadu Mines - Gold und Kupfer