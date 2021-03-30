 
Parkland Announces US$800 Million Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

CALGARY, Alberta, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Designated News Release – Parkland Corporation (“Parkland”, "we", the "Company", or "our") (TSX:PKI) announced today a private offering of US$800 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes (the “Offering”). The notes will bear interest at 4.500% per annum and are due October 1, 2029.

Parkland intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to (i) redeem on April 14, 2021 all of the outstanding US$500 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.000% senior notes with a final maturity date of April 1, 2026, (ii) redeem on May 10, 2021 the remaining C$200 million of its C$500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625% senior notes with a final maturity date of May 9, 2025 not already called for redemption (with conditional redemption notices for such redemptions issued today), and (iii) repay certain amounts outstanding under its revolving bank credit facility.

The notes will be offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and may be offered and sold outside the United States to a non-U.S. person pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws, and unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of these notes, nor shall there be any offer or sale of the notes in any state, or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. This news release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the 6.000% senior notes or the 5.625% senior notes and this press release shall not constitute a notice of redemption in respect thereof.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information included herein is forward-looking. Many of these forward looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe”, “expects”, “expected”, “will”, “intends”, “projects”, “projected”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “continues”, "objective" or similar words and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the completion of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering and statements regarding the redemptions for the 6.000% senior notes and the 5.625% senior notes. Parkland believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon.

