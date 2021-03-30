 
Cin7 releases advanced B2B Online Stores to help product sellers grow sales faster and improve efficiency

Inventory and order management platform releases advanced functionality allowing product businesses to grow B2B online sales by managing product catalogs fully integrated with inventory and accounting reducing the cost of fulfilling orders

DENVER, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cin7, a pioneer in cloud-based inventory management software (IMS), announces the release of B2B Online Stores, helping companies to showcase their wholesale products with B2B pricing in beautifully laid out, easily searchable catalogs. Now their B2B customers will find what they need, buy more, and place orders in just a few clicks. It's all fully integrated with their inventory and order workflows, eliminating traditional admin work and giving time back to sell more.

"Our B2B Online Stores are designed for wholesalers to sell more, sell faster and with more efficiency," says Cin7 CEO David Leach. "Product Sellers can increase their wholesale distribution sales, gain efficiencies from automation, and build stronger B2B customer relationships."

As part of every Cin7 plan, B2B Online Stores come with inventory management, real-time stock levels, order workflows and product and customer data built in, allowing product companies to quickly set up catalogs with customer-specific pricing and products, with no integration or development work required. Their customers can easily browse, re-order and purchase in bulk, with orders going to a selected branch for streamlined fulfillment, reducing the time companies have to spend processing every routine or repeat order.

"For us, the manual entry was the problem, and that's what Cin7's B2B Online Store has stopped, and it's definitely time saved," says Daniel David, of homeware brand KAS Australia. "It's a brilliant little platform that allows business customers to go on a website, order what they want and...happy days."

B2B Online Stores are highly configurable, making it simple to showcase different sets of products to different customers, and to have orders fulfilled from a specific warehouse or transferred to an integrated 3PL warehouse.

About Cin7
Cin7's inventory and order management platform connects more than 700 ecommerce platforms, online marketplaces, 3PL warehouses, and native EDIs in one solution, helping retailers and product sellers quickly and efficiently get their products to customers wherever they are, from any channel. Cin7 was founded in New Zealand and supports product sellers in 25 countries. In early 2020, Cin7 established a significant US presence to serve its growing customer base and accelerate growth in the North American market. Every month, millions of orders flow through the platform, representing over a billion dollars of product sales, as Cin7 helps over 6,000 growing brands sell more products, to more customers, in more places.

